KFC Launches Limited-Edition Firelog That Smells Like Fried Chicken

The holidays are upon us. It's time for buying presents and doing major grocery shopping to ensure there are plenty of supplies to feed friends and family who can come visit without any annoying 14-day quarantines to avoid giving you a deadly virus.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) wants to make sure its customers keep the faith during these tough times by filling homes with the scent of its delicious fried chicken. So KFC Canada in partnership with Enviro-Log is selling Firelogs that smell like its savory 11 herbs and spices.

It's a genius idea if you think about it. Its mouthwatering scent is one of the uniquely appealing things about KFC's chicken, so what better time to prime everyone's appetite than the holidays?

We're all going to gain that Thanksgiving-to-Christmas weight anyway, so might as well.

The logs are made out of recycled materials and can burn for as long as 3 hours. They cost approximately $12 USD ($15 in Canadian dollars) and are available via Walmart.