Make These Killer Cocktails with Dewar's New Portuguese Smooth Cask-Finished Scotch Whisky

Presented by Dewar's

Dewar's is celebrating its 175th anniversary, so the world's most-awarded Scotch whisky brand is rolling out a new third bottle to its revered Cask Series to mark the occasion: Portuguese Smooth.

Following successful launches of Caribbean Smooth Rum Cask Finish and Ilegal Smooth Mezcal Cask Finish, Portuguese Smooth is an eight-year-old, double-aged whisky finished in ruby port casks.

The spirit was created with the goal of showcasing the brand’s passion for harmoniously combining unexpected flavor traits in an approachable Scotch whiskey. As such, expect a multi-faceted profile ripe with fruity flavors of freshly sliced ripe apricots, honeydew melon, red cherries and black currants drizzled with heather honey, all of which are enveloped in rich, creamy notes of vanilla.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Dewar's Portuguese Smooth is designed to be a veritable celebration of the two cultures of Scotland and Portugal," says Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for Dewar's.

"Thanks to a unique production process where the 8-year-old scotch is double aged for extra smoothness and then finished in casks that previously held fine ruby port wines, Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth has a satisfyingly unusual, yet super smooth, taste that is enjoyed anyway you like."

Portuguese Smooth naturally sips easy neat or on the rocks, but it's also great for top-shelf cocktails. Dewar's recommends two simple twists on the classic highball to highlight its latest stellar scotch whisky.

DEWAR’S PORTUGUESE SMOOTH SIGNATURE SERVE: SPICED TONIC HIGHBALL

2oz Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth

Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic

Orange wedge

Add whisky to chilled highball glass, fill with ice and top with tonic water. Garnish with the orange.

DEWAR’S PORTUGUESE SMOOTH SIGNATURE SERVE: GINGER HIGHBALL

2oz Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

Lemon peel

Add whisky to chilled highball glass, fill with ice and top with ginger ale. Garnish with lemon peel.

"Though we can’t travel to the Highlands of Scotland or the Douro Valley of Portugal this year, we crafted Dewar's Portuguese Smooth to engage all those with wanderlust and curiosity," says Brian Cox, Vice President of Dewar's Scotch Whisky, North America.

"The brand has long been driven by a natural curiosity and, with 2021 ringing in our 175th anniversary, we hope that Dewar's Portuguese Smooth will inspire people to look beyond the obvious, or their 'usual tipple,' and to discover a new whisky that will enthrall the senses and delight the palate."

Priced from $21.99 for a 750ml bottle, Dewar's Portuguese Smooth will retail in all fine wine and spirits retailers nationwide and online.

For more on Portuguese Smooth the rest of Dewar's whisky range, visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.