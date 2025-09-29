‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’ Trailer—Gordon Ramsay’s Docuseries Follows Chefs On High-Stakes Journey To Culinary Excellence

The eight-episode series serves up a chef’s-eye view of one of the culinary world’s most elusive honors.

(Apple)

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the new docuseries Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and premiering on October 10. The eight-part series, hosted by Jesse Burgess, co-founder of the global food and travel platform TopJaw, takes viewers inside the high-stakes world of fine dining—capturing the pressure and ambition that define the road to Michelin recognition. Check out Apple’s official plot synopsis below:

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars travels to some of the most compelling culinary destinations on Earth. Across eight episodes, the series visits restaurants in New York (Coqodaq, The Musket Room, Nōksu), Chicago (Cariño, Esmé, Feld), the Nordics (Aure, Jordnær, Knystaforsen), the U.K. (Caractère, House, Wilsons), Mexico (Em, Máximo), Italy (Agriturismo Ferdy, Kresios) and California (The Harbor House, Pasjoli, Pasta|Bar). At each stop, chefs open their doors and their kitchens, as they chase their first, second, or even third Michelin star.

With unprecedented access to Michelin—including rare, on-the-record interviews with anonymous inspectors—the series serves up a chef’s-eye view of one of the culinary world’s most elusive honors. Watch the trailer here.