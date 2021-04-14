Laphroaig Launches 10-Year Sherry Oak Finish Scotch

Laphroaig

On the island of Islay, you’ll find distinctive Scotch whisky that’s among the best in the world, and Laphroaig is taking things a step further with the release of its new Laphroaig 10-Year Sherry Oak Finish.

The difference here is all in the details and the process. As for the the adage that you shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken, well, that’s getting put up on the shelf for now. The Laphroaig Distillery took its iconic 10-year-old whisky and aged it in carefully selected Oloroso Sherry casks for 12 to 18 months, adding what the distillery says is both complexity and balance.

The overall character of the newest Laphroaig launch is like a beach bonfire doused in honey, and if that doesn’t sound pretty appealing after a long, cold winter, then we’d say you need to make some additions to your bar cart ASAP. But hurry: Only 4,450 cases are available globally.

The aging process is a covetable and worthwhile approach that lends itself to nose notes of Manuka honey and an aroma of cloves, with palate notes of toffee, rich wax and maple syrup, among others. The finish, the distillery says, is both sweet and spicy, a nice blend of the aforementioned complexity and balance for the fan of Laphroaig or the newfound enthusiast.

“This is a perfect accompaniment to any whisky collection and a celebrated expansion of the Laphroaig range,” said Laphroaig Distillery Manager John Campbell. “Laphroaig drinkers are the most passionate Scotch drinkers in the world and with this new offering, we're delighted to give them another Scotch option that embraces our commitments to craftsmanship and innovation."

Laphroaig recommends serving this neat, with ice or a drop of water, all the better to savor the nuanced flavor and depth. The Sherry cask aging process also imparts the finished product with a nice sweetness, one that might be more appealing if you haven’t gotten around to finding a Scotch you enjoy just yet.

It helps that Laphroaig 10-Year Sherry Oak Finish is accessibly priced at a suggested retail price of $89.99, and it’s a nice way to add some variety to a well-stocked bar cart for spring and summer sipping.