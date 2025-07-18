Laphroaig’s Fan-Favorite Cask Strength Cairdeas Single Malt Scotch Is Coming To America

Laphroaig is finally set to launch its 2025 Cairdeas single malt scotch whisky release, Lore Cask Strength, in the U.S. market. This limited-edition bottling of the popular Lore expression is presented at a cask strength of 59.6 percent ABV, offering enthusiasts a more potent experience of this complex whisky.

What makes the distillery’s Lore range so distinctive is its complex blend of whiskies of different ages and from various cask types. It combines liquid aged from 7 to 21 years in a variety of hand-selected barrels, including ex-Bourbon, European oak, and Oloroso sherry butts. Some of the spirit also spends time in smaller quarter casks, which intensifies the maturation process and enhances the whisky’s rich flavor profile. The “Lore” expressions, a tribute to the generational knowledge passed down by Laphroaig’s master distillers, is widely regarded as one of distillery’s most balanced and layered offerings.

The Cairdeas release, which means “friendship” in Gaelic, is created specifically for the Friends of Laphroaig community and coincides with Feis Ile, the celebrated Islay festival where the annual bottling is first unveiled.

Per Laphroaig, here are the new scotch’s official tasting notes:

Aroma : Sweet, herbal and boldly peaty. A superbly fruity expression with aromas of apricot, peaches in syrup and lemon cream, combined with a hint of coconut and a vanilla fudge sweetness. A hint of freshly mown grass and tangy basil is also present, with a slight trace of tobacco and white pepper.

: Sweet, herbal and boldly peaty. A superbly fruity expression with aromas of apricot, peaches in syrup and lemon cream, combined with a hint of coconut and a vanilla fudge sweetness. A hint of freshly mown grass and tangy basil is also present, with a slight trace of tobacco and white pepper. Taste : Opening with an extraordinary explosion of peat with a salty sea spray, followed by a peppery sparkle on the tongue. Notes of lemon zest, salted limes and caramel dominate, leading on to more herbal notes of fresh mint and rich tea leaves in the background. Delicate spices emerge including cumin, cloves and ginger whilst you encounter an almost antiseptic sensation on the palate.

: Opening with an extraordinary explosion of peat with a salty sea spray, followed by a peppery sparkle on the tongue. Notes of lemon zest, salted limes and caramel dominate, leading on to more herbal notes of fresh mint and rich tea leaves in the background. Delicate spices emerge including cumin, cloves and ginger whilst you encounter an almost antiseptic sensation on the palate. Finish : A long-lasting finish with a citrus sweetness and an everlasting, phenolic aftertaste.

: A long-lasting finish with a citrus sweetness and an everlasting, phenolic aftertaste. Maturation: A complex blend of single malts that have aged in ex-Bourbon, European oak and Oloroso sherry barrels, along with quarter casks.

The 2025 Laphroaig Càirdeas is priced at $110 per bottle in the U.S. It’s best enjoyed neat, over ice, or with just a few drops of water.