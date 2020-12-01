This Mount Everest Whiskey Glass Chills Spirits in Just 18 Seconds

A detailed model of Earth's tallest mountain makes this tumbler a ice-cold bar cart accoutrement.
Author:
Publish date:

You can now sip your favorite spirit while admiring the topography of the world’s tallest mountain courtesy of the Everest whiskey glass. 

Toronto-based company Liiton launched the uniquely stunning bar cart accoutrement via a successful Kickstarter campaign. With a $10,000 targeted fundraising goal, backers pledged $37,000 in just 36 hours and nearly $160,000 to date.

Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass (1)

The one-pound crystalline glass tumbler's major selling point is that it's the first to feature a 3D-model of Mount Everest at a 1:230,000-scale. According to Liiton, whiskey is aerated and oxidized as it flows around all three sides of replica, causing the alcohol to evaporate and waft up to the nose. 

The mini-mountain also contains a "Chill-Charge System" that can cool a drink in 18 seconds when stored in the freezer. Single, double and triple pour levels correlate with the base camp, middle camp and summit. 

Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass (2)

Liiton is also making add-ons to compliment the glassware, including a 1-liter Everest decanter, a leather-wrapped mirrored serving tray that reflects ambient light through the glassware, and matching cork coasters.

There are a number of packages offered on Liiton's Kickstarter. A pledge of $49 will get you a set of four Everest glasses, a pledge of $89 adds on the Everest decanter, and a $299 pledge includes six glasses, the decanter, tray, coasters, and a laser-engraved monogram.

A limited number of those deals are available, so click here secure one if interested. 

No image description

Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass Promo
