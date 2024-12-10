Louis XIII Debuts Luxe $4,800 Limited-Edition Collector’s Coffret

Luxury cognac at its finest.

The finest luxury spirits tend to speak for themselves in every sip, and some even make their presence known well beforehand: Witness the new The Classic Decanter End of Year 2024 Coffret as Exhibit A.

More than 1,200 eaux-de-vie (born of grapes from the Grande Champage region) already go into Louis XIII Cognac, itself a well-respected stunner in the world of luxury cognac. And the new End of Year 2024 Coffret arrives with that same fanfare, if not more during the high tide of the holiday season, with a $4,800 price tag and illustrious trappings to match.

Maxim previously anointed the cognac as the “crown jewel of the house of (Rémy Martin),” and Louis XIII Cognac likes to refer to every sip of its coveted spirit as “a taste of time.” The limited-edition release harkens back to old-world craftsmanship even as modern icons like Usher celebrate the world of Rémy Martin cognac.

Similar rare releases from Louis XIII, like last year’s RARE CASK 42.1, sold for over $50,000, according to Forbes, which collectors flocked to purchase. Bottles of rare Louis XIII Cognac have been known to fetch a similar figure.

And while an exact number of bottles up for sale via this year’s limited-time offering isn’t known, 2024’s holiday release should also prove alluring. It arrives in a limited-edition coffret with a firework design that should stand out in appealing fashion.

(From the Domaine de Merpins campus/Courtesy of Rémy Martin)

Recyclable cellulosic materials make up the elegant coffret, with gold accents that “evoke the sparkle of celebratory fireworks,” the cognac house said. With an exclusive quantity available and its sights set on a more sustainable future, Louis XIII Cognac looks to be taking another leap forward while respecting its legacy.

Its sustainable packaging and bold, refined decanter cut a striking silhouette in or out of its commemorative display box. The cognac house trumpets the new, sustainable approach as an example of “dedication to both heritage and environmental responsibility.”