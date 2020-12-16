How to Make the Ultimate Holiday Mac and Cheese, According to a Top BBQ Pitmaster

"This is a great dish to make during the winter, especially the holidays, since it can feed a crowd and tastes great the next day."

Lewis Barbecue

It's too easy to love mac and cheese, whether it's infused with queso fundido or bolstered with bacon bits. This take on elbow macaroni coated in delightfully gooey melted cheese comes from John Lewis, pitmaster of Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina. This elite meat maestro has been professionally active for over a decade, having honed his skills on the competition BBQ circuit and previously launched the revered "La Barbecue" in Austin before moving to the Holy City.

"For me, mac and cheese is the perfect side dish for barbecue. It’s such a nostalgic, comforting dish and right about now, I think everyone could use a little comfort so it’s been super popular as a to-go order," he says. "What makes our version stand out is the balance between the crunchy exterior and really creamy, decadent interior. We achieve that by adding xanthan gum, which helps thicken the sauce, and the EZ Melt make sure the dish is extra cheesy."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"This is a great dish to make during the winter, especially the holidays, since it can feed a crowd and tastes great the next day," Lewis adds. "Don’t worry if the mixture looks too saucy before you bake it, that’s good. It’ll firm up in the oven."



Lewis Barbecue Mac and Cheese

Yields 10-15 Side Portions

Lewis Barbecue

3 cups whole milk

1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

4 tablespoon butter

1.5 tablespoon sea salt

1.5 teaspoon xanthan gum

1 teaspoon mustard powder

.5 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Scant teaspoon nutmeg, fresh grated (if using pre-ground, use a light pinch)

1 pound mild white cheddar, shredded |

1 pound white EZ-Melt cheese, shredded

1 pound elbow pasta

1 cup mild white cheddar, shredded

Method