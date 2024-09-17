Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged Limited Edition Is Kentucky Bourbon Brand’s Oldest Whiskey Blend

The special-edition expression blends 12- and 13-year-old whiskeys to achieve a richer, deeper and more complex bourbon.

Sep 17, 2024
(Maker’s Mark)

Kentucky bourbon masters Maker’s Mark just launched the 2024 version of Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged, the annual limited-edition expression of the distillery’s oldest whiskey blend yet.  

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2024 is comprised 15 percent Maker’s Mark 12-year-old and 85 percent Maker’s Mark 13-year-old, which are blended together at 59.7 percent ABV or 119.3 proof. The bourbon brand describes the matured whiskey’s aroma as redolent of “caramelized sugar, zesty citrus, and toasted almond,” while the official tasting notes promise a “delicate interplay of buttery shortbread, rich coconut, and bright spices. A lingering, mouthwatering finish showcases dried dark fruit and subtle oak undertones.”

The limestone shelf surrounding Star Hill Farm at the Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, is said to be the key to crafting the rich flavors of this special edition bourbon. As the largest bourbon distillery to achieve B Corp Certification and the first to achieve Regenified Certification, Maker’s still owns and enriches all 76 acres of its main lake’s watershed, a reflection of the whiskey maker’s dedication to regenerative agriculture practices.

(Maker’s Mark)

“Delivering an elevated expression that’s distinctly Maker’s Mark, Cellar Aged finishes maturation in our Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified cellar, built into the limestone shelf that surrounds us, creating a richer, deeper and more complex bourbon, free from the harsher tannic effects commonly found in older American whiskeys,” said Dr. Blake Layfield, Head of Innovation and Blending, Maker’s Mark, in a statement announcing the bottle.

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2024 is available now for a suggested retail price of $174.99.

