Metropolitan Cigars Celebrates 30 Years With First New Blend In A Decade

The 30 Years Blend are rolled in the Dominican Republic using Dominican and Nicaraguan tobaccos, a Dominican binder, and an Ecuadorian wrapper.

(Metropolitan Cigars)

Metropolitan Cigars is celebrating 30 years of fine smoking products in 2026, and later this month the celebration will kick off with the first new cigar release in a decade. The cigar industry has gone through an incredible amount of changes over the last three decades, including shifts in consumer tastes, something that Metropolitan has been part of since it debuted late in 1995. Initially, Metropolitan cigars were available in Connecticut and Maduro blends, with the release of Habano coming in 2016. Now owned and produced by Ferio Tego cigars, Metropolitan was originally produced and sold as part of the Nat Sherman family. Ferio Tego acquired the brands in 2021.

(Metropolitan Cigars)

“The Metropolitan blends have been enjoyed for generations,” said Michael Herklots, co-owner of Ferio Tego. “For many consumers and retailers alike, it was a first cigar, a go-to cigar, and often a celebratory cigar. That kind of loyalty and affection only happens when a blend […] becomes part of people’s personal history.” The 30 Years blend is a modernized take on the Metropolitan line’s origins three decades ago. The cigars are rolled in the Dominican Republic by the Quesada family, from a blend of Dominican and Nicaraguan filler tobaccos, a Dominican binder, and an Ecuadorian Habano wrapper.

(Metropolitan Cigars)

It’s designed to appeal to the bolder tastes of some modern aficionados. “Some of the Metropolitan blends were developed more than 30 years ago and reflect a traditional, old-world approach to flavor,” says Michael Herklots, the founder of Ferio Tego, who previously blended Nat Sherman’s tobacco. “While their core flavors remain consistent, the body has been deepened and enriched to meet palates where they are today.” Ferio Tego Metropolitan 30 Years is available in one size: a 6-inch by 50-ring Toro. Metropolitan 30 Years is limited to just 2,500 boxes. Each box contains just 10 cigars, and will retail with a suggested, before-tax price of $135 (if you visit brick and mortar shops, expect the per-cigar price to be around $14 plus taxes).



G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stufffor whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.