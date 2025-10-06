Michelin-Starred COTE Korean Steakhouse Arrives On Las Vegas Strip

Featuring the BlackJack Sandwich, a decadent creation featuring Kagoshima A5 Wagyu and Périgord black truffle.

COTE Korean Steakhouse, the Michelin-starred carnivorous sensation in New York City, just launched its most ambitious project to date, COTE Vegas, at The Venetian Resort. The opening marks the first West Coast location for Gracious Hospitality Management and is a centerpiece of the resort’s ongoing $1.5 billion transformation. The new restaurant aims to blend the energy of Korean barbecue with the hallmarks of a classic American steakhouse, a formula that earned its New York flagship a Michelin star and the title of North America’s Best Steakhouse by World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

Founder and CEO Simon Kim, a James Beard Award nominee, described the Las Vegas debut as a homecoming in a statement heralding the opening. “The energy of the Strip, the spectacle of lights, and endless possibilities have always lived in the DNA of COTE,” said Kim, who studied and managed restaurants in Sin City early in his career. The 17,000-square-foot space, located in the resort’s Waterfall Atrium, was designed by hospitality veterans the Rockwell Group to be a high-drama experience, featuring a grand, theater-inspired dining room and a glowing central bar.

Executive Chef David Shim oversees a menu that features COTE’s signature Butcher’s Feast—a progression of four premium cuts grilled tableside—along with rare A5 Wagyu and USDA Prime steaks dry-aged for 120 days. Exclusive to Las Vegas is the BlackJack Sandwich, a decadent creation featuring Kagoshima A5 Wagyu and Périgord black truffle.

The beverage program, led by four-time James Beard Award nominee Victoria James, offers over 1,200 curated wine labels. Global Director of Bars Sondre Kasin has added Vegas-specific cocktails, including the Diamonds Are Forever.

The Venetian Resort President and CEO Patrick Nichols called the new steakhouse a bold addition to the Strip’s culinary landscape. This opening is a key part of GHM’s broader expansion, which will include a second New York COTE location in 2026.