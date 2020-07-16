Mike Tyson's Weed Company Gets License to 3D Print Cannabis Products

"With this global license for printing cannabis, we’ll be able to address the dosing issue, which has plagued the cannabis industry for years."

Photos: Getty Images

People joke a lot about how 2020 is the year that can't be beaten for sheer craziness, and this will only add to the pile: Mike Tyson's The Ranch Companies has obtained, according to Forbes, "a global license to print (yes, you read right, print) cannabis products."

So yeah, it's 2020 and Mike Tyson is ready to 3D-print edibles for you. Yes, he can do that, now that he's partnering with a company called Smart Cups. Here's a video describing what the company does.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tyson told Forbes that "the ability to produce lines of ingestible cannabis products that will have accurate and consistent doses of cannabis is incredibly important to us."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That's how smart cups work—they provide a method for ensuring precise dosing. Tyson elaborated for Forbes about this technology:

"I mean, when you look at what they are doing it is really cool. I see the long-term benefits it will have, helping people be confident and understanding proper dosing. It is important to know what we are putting in our bodies, as well as how much of certain ingredients, medicines, etc,” Tyson added.

This is a seriously important point when selling cannabis-based products containing THC—it can be costly and difficult to ensure precise dosages, given that THC has only become more potent and intoxicating through the years. Smart Cups, however, distill active ingredients from their sources basic chemical elements, removing all liquid.

This is eco-friendly and sustainable. CEO of Smart Cups Chris Kanik tells Forbes that those "printed actives and flavors are released when they come in contact with a liquid (i.e. water, soda, or saliva)."

Using this technology on a large scale is still in the near future, but Mike Tyson is clearly excited about it, telling Forbes "With this global license for printing cannabis, we’ll be able to address the dosing issue, which has plagued the cannabis industry for years."

As cannabis laws continue to relax or get overturned around the world, it's likely you'll be knocking back some 3D-printed seltzer with a precise 10mgs of THC or CBD before you know it.