Miller High Life Toasts 2020 From Afar With Champagne Bottle and WiFi Connected Coasters

"The Champagne of Beers" annual bottling has a social distancing twist--and it sold out within minutes.

For the fifth consecutive year, Miller High Life is available in a cheeky champagne bottle for the holidays. And since it's 2020, there's a social distancing-themed twist for the annual "Champagne of Beers" bottling.

This year, Miller brewed up WiFi-enabled champagne glasses for buyers to toast from afar a friend or family member who decided not to travel over the holidays. The connected glasses come in pairs shipped to the original buyer, along with a separate box ready to send to the far-flung friend or relative.

Once received, both parties can connect the thirst-quenching devices to their networks and coordinate a virtual toast by pressing a "cheers" button to activate the pre-paired coasters' celebratory red, gold and navy blue lights.

A Miller spokesperson confirmed that all connected glass sets sold out within minutes after going on sale for $19.03 each on December 15, but another limited edition batch will be restocked this week on MHLToastsfromAfar.com.

If the connected glasses prove too hard to cop, the 750ml champagne bottles will be available nationwide for a decidedly High Life-ish $3.49 throughout the holiday season—look for them near displays of standard 12-bottle packs.

To aid MHL fans in their hunt for the coveted connected beer glasses, there's an online product locater that searches for retailers based on a user's zip code.