Molson Coors Has Discontinued These 11 Budget-Friendly Beers

Pour one out for Milwaukee's Best Premium, Keystone Ice and nine other budget brews.
Author:
Publish date:
two-pints-beer-main

Beer drinkers on a budget should take note, as Molson Coors is discontinuing 11 of its most economical brands.

The American brewing and drink conglomerate confirmed the specific list of departing suds with Food & Wine. Summery sweet Keylightful—launched just last year—is being axed alongside Keystone Ice, but Keystone Light will remain. Icehouse is also safe, but its more potent spinoff Icehouse Edge is leaving. 

Milwaukee's Best Premium is also on its way out, though its Light and Ice variants will live on. Miller High Life Light, and Hamm's Special Light mark the two light beers on the kill list, which is also populated by four other malt liquor varieties—Steel Reserve 211, Olde English HG 800, Magnum, and Mickey's Ice. 

Henry Weinhard's Private Reserve, a macro beer disguised as an Oregonian craft pale lager, rounds out the list of soon-to-be deceased beers.

The reason behind the decision can be summed up in a word mentioned by Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley on a recent earnings call published by Food & Wine: "premiumization."

"After an extensive analysis of our business, we are meaningfully streamlining and premiumizing our U.S. portfolio," Hattersely said. "This will improve supply chain flexibility for our more profitable priority brands, enhance our innovation efforts, enable us to better focus resources and ensure dependable and on-time shipments to our distributors."

If any of these affordable beers are your go-to, expect to see a similar—or at least passable—replacement in the cooler soon. 

"Distributors who sell brands like Magnum and Mickey's are going to feel it when they are discontinued," Hattersley added. "So our local sales teams are partnering with distributors and retailers on a market-by-market basis on exit plans and to identify swaps that make sense."

Get that Keystone Ice and Milwaukee "Beast" while you still can. 

No image description

Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold Promo
Style

Ray-Ban's Iconic Aviator Sunglasses Are Now Available In Solid Gold Frames

Volocopter 2X Promo
Rides

Watch the 'Volocopter 2X' Take First eVTOL Manned Flight in the U.S.

gym-workout-weightlifter-GettyImages-993462726
News

Why It's (Basically) Still Safe to Go To the Gym

two-pints-beer-promo
Food & Drink

Molson Coors Has Discontinued These 11 Budget-Friendly Beers

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Promo
Rides

This Gloss Green Aston Martin DB4 GT Is a Road Racing Legend

scarlett johansson promo
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

e11ven hote penthouse promo
Travel

Miami Nightclub E11EVEN Reveals Exclusive First Look at Residential Penthouses

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator Promo
Rides

Lincoln Teams With Shinola For Limited Edition Luxury SUV

Led Zeppelin Promo
Entertainment

A New Led Zeppelin-Approved Documentary Is Officially Complete

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT