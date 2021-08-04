Molson Coors Has Discontinued These 11 Budget-Friendly Beers

Pour one out for Milwaukee's Best Premium, Keystone Ice and nine other budget brews.

Beer drinkers on a budget should take note, as Molson Coors is discontinuing 11 of its most economical brands.

The American brewing and drink conglomerate confirmed the specific list of departing suds with Food & Wine. Summery sweet Keylightful—launched just last year—is being axed alongside Keystone Ice, but Keystone Light will remain. Icehouse is also safe, but its more potent spinoff Icehouse Edge is leaving.

Milwaukee's Best Premium is also on its way out, though its Light and Ice variants will live on. Miller High Life Light, and Hamm's Special Light mark the two light beers on the kill list, which is also populated by four other malt liquor varieties—Steel Reserve 211, Olde English HG 800, Magnum, and Mickey's Ice.

Henry Weinhard's Private Reserve, a macro beer disguised as an Oregonian craft pale lager, rounds out the list of soon-to-be deceased beers.

The reason behind the decision can be summed up in a word mentioned by Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley on a recent earnings call published by Food & Wine: "premiumization."

"After an extensive analysis of our business, we are meaningfully streamlining and premiumizing our U.S. portfolio," Hattersely said. "This will improve supply chain flexibility for our more profitable priority brands, enhance our innovation efforts, enable us to better focus resources and ensure dependable and on-time shipments to our distributors."

If any of these affordable beers are your go-to, expect to see a similar—or at least passable—replacement in the cooler soon.

"Distributors who sell brands like Magnum and Mickey's are going to feel it when they are discontinued," Hattersley added. "So our local sales teams are partnering with distributors and retailers on a market-by-market basis on exit plans and to identify swaps that make sense."

Get that Keystone Ice and Milwaukee "Beast" while you still can.