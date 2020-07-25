These Are the Most Googled Quarantine Cocktails In Every State
The surge in alcohol sales during the pandemic has been well-documented, with these liquor brands and this spirit proving most popular among Americans. Now Vogue has compiled a list of the most-Googled cocktails since quarantine efforts began in May.
The classic Old Fashioned is the top-searched drink in Washington D.C. and seven other states: Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, Washington. Citizens of Illinois, New Jersey and New York have been studying Manhattan recipes, while the sweet and creamy Bushwacker is the leading libation or inquiry in the southern states of Tennessee, Louisiana, and North Carolina.
Vogue notes that the relatively obscure Grasshopper, a 1920s-era, mint-flavored digestif, was most popular in Nevada and Washington. Meanwhile, Missourians have been hunting for that perfect G&T recipe.
Check out the full list of most Googled cocktails below:
Alabama—Hurricane
Alaska—Whiskey Sour
Arizona—Paloma
Arkansas—Frozen Daiquiri
California—Paloma
Colorado—Hurricane
Connecticut—Margarita
Delaware—Screwdriver
Washington, D.C.—Old Fashioned
Florida—Cuba Libre
Georgia—Sazerac
Hawaii—Lemon Drop Martini
Idaho—Kamikaze
Illinois—Manhattan
Indiana—French 75
Iowa—Kamikaze
Kansas—Screwdriver
Kentucky—Lily
Louisiana—Bushwacker
Maine—Margarita
Maryland—Kamikaze
Massachusetts—Old Fashioned
Michigan—Cosmo
Minnesota—Oliveto
Mississippi—Painkiller
Missouri—Gin And Tonic
Montana—Blue Hawaiian
Nebraska—Old Fashioned
Nevada—Grasshopper
New Hampshire—Old Fashioned
New Jersey—Manhattan
New Mexico—Old Fashioned
New York—Manhattan
North Carolina—Bushwacker
North Dakota—Kamikaze
Ohio—Boulevardier
Oklahoma—Black Russian
Oregon—Old Fashioned
Pennsylvania—Whiskey Sour
Rhode Island—Cosmo
South Carolina—Tequila Sunrise
South Dakota—Screwdriver
Tennessee—Bushwacker
Texas—Paloma
Utah—Cape Cod
Vermont—Cosmopolitan
Virginia—Old Fashioned
Washington—Old Fashioned
West Virginia—Kamikaze
Wisconsin—Grasshopper
Wyoming—White Russian