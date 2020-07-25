These Are the Most Googled Quarantine Cocktails In Every State

Which state has the best taste in cocktails?

Getty Images

The surge in alcohol sales during the pandemic has been well-documented, with these liquor brands and this spirit proving most popular among Americans. Now Vogue has compiled a list of the most-Googled cocktails since quarantine efforts began in May.

The classic Old Fashioned is the top-searched drink in Washington D.C. and seven other states: Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, Washington. Citizens of Illinois, New Jersey and New York have been studying Manhattan recipes, while the sweet and creamy Bushwacker is the leading libation or inquiry in the southern states of Tennessee, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vogue notes that the relatively obscure Grasshopper, a 1920s-era, mint-flavored digestif, was most popular in Nevada and Washington. Meanwhile, Missourians have been hunting for that perfect G&T recipe.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out the full list of most Googled cocktails below:

Alabama—Hurricane

Alaska—Whiskey Sour

Arizona—Paloma

Arkansas—Frozen Daiquiri

California—Paloma

Colorado—Hurricane

Connecticut—Margarita

Delaware—Screwdriver

Washington, D.C.—Old Fashioned

Florida—Cuba Libre

Georgia—Sazerac

Hawaii—Lemon Drop Martini

Idaho—Kamikaze

Illinois—Manhattan

Indiana—French 75

Iowa—Kamikaze

Kansas—Screwdriver

Kentucky—Lily

Louisiana—Bushwacker

Maine—Margarita

Maryland—Kamikaze

Massachusetts—Old Fashioned

Michigan—Cosmo

Minnesota—Oliveto

Mississippi—Painkiller

Missouri—Gin And Tonic

Montana—Blue Hawaiian

Nebraska—Old Fashioned

Nevada—Grasshopper

New Hampshire—Old Fashioned

New Jersey—Manhattan

New Mexico—Old Fashioned

New York—Manhattan

North Carolina—Bushwacker

North Dakota—Kamikaze

Ohio—Boulevardier

Oklahoma—Black Russian

Oregon—Old Fashioned

Pennsylvania—Whiskey Sour

Rhode Island—Cosmo

South Carolina—Tequila Sunrise

South Dakota—Screwdriver

Tennessee—Bushwacker

Texas—Paloma

Utah—Cape Cod

Vermont—Cosmopolitan

Virginia—Old Fashioned

Washington—Old Fashioned

West Virginia—Kamikaze

Wisconsin—Grasshopper

Wyoming—White Russian