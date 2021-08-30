Natty Light Is Launching a Lemonade-Flavored Vodka Line

Natural Light

Budget beer brand Natural Light is branching out with an unlikely new product line— a trio of lemonade-flavored vodkas.

The party-hearty spirits clock in at 30% ABV—notably less than the typical 40% ABV vodka—and come in three lemony flavors: Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Black Cherry Lemonade, available in 750ml and 50ml bottles.

While vodka connoisseurs aren't likely to order any of these colorful concoctions in their next martini, Natty Light claims their vodka comes with a "taste satisfaction guarantee" where unsatisfied drinkers can submit their receipt for a refund by Sept. 13.

“Flavored vodka is one of the fastest growing segments in spirits, and we knew Natty was the brand to show up to the party with a great tasting offering to set us apart," said Daniel Blake, Group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch, in a statement announcing the launch.

"We’re such believers in the taste of Natty Vodka, we’ll guarantee you’ll love it or you get money back!”

The trio of Natty Vodka flavors join other recently-launched Natural Light offerings including Naturdays Frozen Icicles, Natural Light Sour Seltzers, and Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade.

Check out www.NaturalLight.com for more information on where to find Natty Vodka, if you dare.