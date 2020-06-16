Natural Light Launches Natty Daddy Hard Lemonade

The 8% ABV beverage drops just in time for Father's Day.

Natural Light

Natural Light fans can now enjoy a bold and boozy new hard lemonade from the bargain beer brand--Natty Daddy Lemonade.

The 8% ABV beverage that's billed as having a "sweet, crisp lemonade flavor" seems destined both for raucous backyard barbecues and jokey photos on social media, so it's no surprise that Natty Light is offering a social media contest tied to the party-hearty drink:

Natural Light

Share a favorite pic of your father figure on social media using #NattyDaddyLemonade and #sweepstakes and you’re in the running to win a summer’s supply of Natty Daddy Lemonade for you and Dad to enjoy.

Now hitting shelves nationwide, Natty Daddy Lemonade is available in convenience store fridges everywhere in 16 oz and 25 oz single-serve cans.