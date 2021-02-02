Old Bay Hot Sauce is Returning To Stores For Good

McCormick

Old Bay has long occupied a hallowed perch in the world of seafood seasonings. The beloved Chesapeake Bay blend of 18 spices is most famously sprinkled on Maryland-style steamed blue crabs, but it can also elevate shrimp, chicken, fries, popcorn, Bloody Marys, deviled eggs, corn on the cob and crab dips and soups with a mere dusting of magical orange powder.

So when parent company McCormick first announced it was bottling a limited edition Old Bay Hot Sauce days before the Super Bowl in 2020, Old Bay aficionados went predictably bonkers.

Fans of the coveted hot sauce quickly snapped up the special edition bottles, as well as another limited batch dropped last summer. Thankfully, Old Bay revealed this week that Old Bay Hot Sauce is once again spicing up supermarket shelves and online retailers, and this time it's here for good.

Not only is the fiery hot sauce available directly from Old Bay's online store page, but it's also set to hit stores across the East Coast—including ShopRite, Acme, Giant, Safeway, Big Lots!, Food Lion, and Wegmans—through April.

McCormick's will keep this website updated as more supermarkets receive shipments of Old Bay Hot Sauce, which packs the same distinctive blend of celery salt, paprika, red pepper, black pepper and other spices that have made Old Bay such an iconic condiment. The hot sauce's triumphant return comes as one diehard fan got a tattoo of the bottle, which was dutifully shared on Old Bay's official Instagram page.

“Old Bay Seasoning and hot sauce go together like… Well, Old Bay and everything” said Old Bay marketing executive Jill Bay when the brand first announced the hot sauce last year.

“Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they’re using the seasoning and celebrating their love of Old Bay. We can’t wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce.”