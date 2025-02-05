Old Forester Just Released A Pair Of Standout Whiskeys

The Kentucky distillery dropped an Old Forester 1924 10-Year Bourbon as well as the Old Forester 1910 Extra Old.

(Old Forester 1924. Photo: Leslie Grow )

Old Forester kicked off 2025 with an incredible one-two punch of whiskeys that should just be hitting shelves nationwide right about now. The distillery simultaneously dropped the newest batch of Old Forester 1924 10-Year Bourbon, while also bringing Old Forester 1910 Extra Old out of retirement for a victory lap two years after it first launched. So which whiskey should you add to your shelf? Here’s what to know about both bottles.

Old Forester 117 Series: 1910 Extra Old

Old Forester 117 Series: 1910 Extra Old is a bit complicated to explain, in part because it’s a line extension of a line extension. The 117 Series highlights experimental releases, in the Old Forester portfolio, but this experimental release started as a member of a different line: the Whiskey Row series. Old Forester 1910 was the fourth and supposedly final line extension of the Whiskey Row series — it’s a standard Old Forester bourbon that has been re-barreled in deeply charred barrels. It’s a double-oaked bourbon, but the second oak is so charred that it’s hanging on by a thread.

(Old Forester)

The deeply charred barrels recreate the smoky flavors created when a fire ripped through the Old Forester distillery back in 1910, tainting the whiskey in house with extra layers of wood smoke. And so for the 117 Series Extra Old release, Old Forester took that original 1910 formula and doubled the aging time in that second barrel for an “additional” 18 months — something the distillery says adds more “pronounced caramel notes” to the final whiskey.

This “extra” 1910 liquid was first released in February of 2022 as part of the 117 collection, so this is the second batch to come out. For their tasting notes, the distillery noted aromas of rich chocolate and dark brown sugar, and flavors of intense caramel balanced against the spice of dried tobacco. The finish, according to Old Forester, is full of green apple and walnut — tannins and “light” flavors.

Old Forester 1924

Old Forester 1924, meanwhile, is actually the fifth and final member of the Whiskey Row collection — at least for now. This expression comes in at 100 proof with a stated age of 10 years. The mashbill is a little different than the standard Old Forester — they used 7 percent more corn and 7 percent less rye, which results in a far more mellow and toasty profile. Tasting notes from the distillery call out a ton of graham cracker flavor — even describing the color as “dark graham cracker,” with warm cinnamon on the nose, “chocolate-covered graham cracker dusted with cinnamon” on the flavor profile, and a finish with “hints of spice and graham cracker crumbles.”

If you’ve never seen graham cracker in whiskey tasting notes, trust me — it’s a good sign. Graham cracker is usually the sign of some great things. In the cigar world, for instance, it often means a sweet and lush drawing smoke with little bitterness and a medium body. In the bourbon world, things are similar — this whiskey is medium-bodied, with muted rye spice. Dark cocoa is the most aggressive flavor note you’ll tease out.

Which Should You Buy?

So which bottle should you be seeking out? It’s hard to say — initially, both whiskeys loosely fit into the categories of “oak forward” and “extra aged.” That said, there’s a clear alignment of flavors that sets these two apart, and while the profiles aren’t mutually exclusive to each other, there’s a clear breakdown if you’re forced to choose. There’s no “better” or “superior” whiskey among these two — just a situational preferred pick. Old Forester 1924 is a light and nuanced whiskey straight out of a German bakery. Old Forester 1910 Extra Old is campfire nostalgia crammed into a bottle. 1910 Extra Old is dark chocolate, nougat, coffee and pipe tobacco. Meanwhile, 1924 is toasty and malty, with milk chocolate and baking spices. 1910 is dark chocolate raisin clusters; 1924 is s’mores and horchata.

Depending on which of those experiences sounds the most sippable to you, you’ve got your straight answer. There’s little price difference, either — at $65 for a 375 ml, the Old Forester 1910 is close enough in price to the $120 Old Forester 1924 in a typical 750 ml bottle. Old Forester 1924 is an exceptional daily drinker, and a great special release for the price, for people who are a bit more budget conscious. If you’re split between the two, my sense is that Old Forester 117 Series: 1910 Extra Old will be back sooner than later, but definitely not annually — not yet. That’s a good reason to prioritize it first. Couple that with the more limited availability and the half-sized bottle, and you know what’s going to be the hotter commodity.

My advice? Grab both — two bottles of the Old Forester 117 Series: 1910 Extra Old. Make a flight for yourself. Start with Old Forester 1924 before the 1910 — it’s always best to start with the lighter flavor profile first. This is one of those rare excuses to sip two whiskeys at the same time to learn something and appreciate whiskey on a deeper level. And that’s something you can’t put a price on.



G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for perspectives on drinks, and stuff.