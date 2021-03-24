Old Forester Unveils Limited Edition High Angel's Share Bourbon

It's the first bottle signed by a female distiller in the Kentucky whiskey brand's 150-year history.
Author:
Publish date:
Old Forester 117 Series High Angels Share (1)

Old Forester is launching an exclusive bourbon lineup with the first bottle bearing a women's signature in the storied Kentucky whiskey brand's 150-year history. 

Old Forester High Angels Share 6

Named High Angels' Share, the inaugural expression in the experimental new 117 Series was devised by Old Forester Master Taster Jackie Zykan. 

The 110-proof whiskey is said to be layered with dark flavor notes of dried fruits "unexpected herbaceous qualities," having been aged in a selection of barrels that lost significant volume due to evaporation.

Old Forester 117 Series High Angels Share (2)

See Old Forester's official official tasting notes below: 

Aroma: Bold, with rich caramel, toasted coconut, dried cranberry, and dark brown sugar amongst a background of intense oak spice
Taste: Full bodied, opens with molasses and dense dessert elements then trails into anise and celery seed
Finish: Extensive, full palate, with roaring spice, roasted coffee and black pepper 

Old Forester 117 Series High Angels Share (3)

Looking ahead, future 117 Series releases will aim to mix things up by incorporating different mash bills, yeast strains, casks, and maturation environments into the distillation and finishing processes. As for the numerical name, it harks to Old Forester's original address on Whiskey Row in Louisville. 

"My mind is exploding with the endless possibilities of this smaller scale of experimentation and innovation,” Zykan said of the high-end hooch range. 

Old Forester 117 Series High Angels Share (4)

“This series presents an opportunity to pull the curtain back and share the isolates of the blending process to help deepen the understanding of how variants in maturation affect flavor profile. We’re playing in uncharted territory here and those who love Old Forester like we do will have the chance to explore with us.”

High Angels' Share and subsequent 117 series will be sold for $49.99 at Old Forester headquarters and select retailers. Click here to locate a bottle near you. 

No image description

Tesla Cyber Cybertruck Promo
Rides

Teslas Can Now Be Bought With Bitcoin, Says Elon Musk

2021 Jeep Magneto Concept Promo
Rides

Jeep Goes Electric With Magneto Concept

Old Forester 117 Series High Angels Share Promo
Food & Drink

Old Forester Unveils Limited Edition High Angel's Share Bourbon

Best Spring Jackets 2021 Taylor Stitch Lombardi Jacket Promo
Style

The Coolest New Jackets for Spring

Adidas Stan Smith Forever Promo
Style

Adidas Debuts Most Eco-Conscious Stan Smith Sneaker Yet

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey Promo
Style

Hublot and Artist Shepard Fairey Launch Luxe Titanium Timepiece

7708267E-65EA-4BDF-B254-29F513EBDB41
Style

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off 50 Rarest Nike Sneakers Of All Time

Jamie Foxx and Mike Tyson
Entertainment

New Details Emerge About Mike Tyson Biographical Series Starring Jamie Foxx

Post Malone Promo
Entertainment

Watch Post Malone Cover Country Hits by Sturgill Simpson and Brad Paisley at Matthew McConaughey Texas Benefit