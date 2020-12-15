Guy Fieri's Epic 'Trash Can Nachos' Are Now Available For Delivery Across U.S.

The ultimate quarantine treat for Flavortown fans.
Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri

Looks like Mayor of Flavortown and King of good dudes who like bad-for-you food Guy Fieri is giving the public what they want in this very cold and lonely winter of 2020—his signature Trash Can Nachos. In partnership with specialized food delivery service Goldbelly, Fieri's towering monument to the power and glory of calories will soon be available damn near everywhere in the United States. 

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown

Guy Fieri plus sliders equals awesome

While the photo comparison above makes it look like the nachos were a badly failed attempt to craft Fieri's likeness in nacho form, they are called Trash Can Nachos for the fact his recipe throws just about everything in there for max deliciousness and the stack is shaped by an actual "trash can." 

guys-bbq-trash-can-nachos.2fc5f818b93649d7648ede651ffde1fa

Trash Can Nacho fans and anyone else who is really hungry will be able to choose from three flavor options: original recipe, brisket, and pulled pork. Along with that, you'll also get a "Trash Can Nacho" can, Guy’s Super Melty Cheese Sauce, cheddar cheese, Guy’s Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce, pickled red onions, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and tortilla chips.

Trash Can Nachos can serve up to 6 people (or one depressed person) and you can order them on Goldbelly.com right now. They retail for $69 and shipping is free at Goldbelly.com.



