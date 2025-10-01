Pabst Blue Ribbon Celebrates Godzilla’s 70th Birthday With Limited-Edition Art Cans

PBR joins forces with Godzilla’s kaiju crew for wildly collectible beer cans in October.

(Pabst Blue Ribbon / Toho International)

Godzilla just invaded your six-pack. To celebrate the King of Monsters’ 70th birthday, Pabst Blue Ribbon joined forces with Toho International to unleash a limited-edition run of more than 60 million Godzilla-branded cans and boxes this fall.

PBR has long used its art can program to push packaging into collectible territory, but this collab feels like a kaiju-sized flex. The brand tapped Attack Peter, a Cuban American artist revered in kaiju circles for his bold linoleum block prints, to create four original designs. Each one brings Godzilla’s destructive energy to life, joined by fellow legends Mothra, Mechagodzilla, and my personal favorite, King Ghidorah.

(Pabst Blue Ribbon / Toho International)

The standard 12 and 16-ounce cans feature Godzilla’s snarl in stark black and white. The 25-ounce tallboys go even bigger, rotating through the other three kaiju. A limited number of cans will even pack a party trick: a cold-activated “atomic breath” effect that glows blue when the beer hits frosty perfection.

“Bringing the legendary Godzilla character into PBR’s world is massive on its own, but teaming up with Attack Peter on the designs completely leveled this partnership up,” says Rachel Keeton, Senior Brand Director at PBR. “His style and process of hand-carving these illustrations continues to push the boundaries of what the PBR art series is all about.”

(Pabst Blue Ribbon / Toho International)

For Toho, owners of the beloved Godzilla license, the mashup ensures his cultural reign continues unabated—like a friendly stroll through downtown Tokyo. “Partnering with Pabst Blue Ribbon, a historic brand with a rich legacy and passionate following fit for the King of Monsters, allows us to engage fans in a fresh and dynamic way,” says Kristin Parcell, GM of Toho International.

The cans land in October, timed perfectly for Halloween parties, dive bar nights, and tailgates—possibly to pair with Pabst Light, which PBR just launched earlier this year. Beyond their utility, they double as instant collectibles, a marriage of cult beer and cult monster that actually makes sense. Seventy years after first leveling Japan, Godzilla still looms large. Now, thanks to PBR, you can crack him open cold and carry him into the night.

