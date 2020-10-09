Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Making a Cannabis-Infused Seltzer Spiked With THC

The non-alcoholic seltzer packs a 5mg dose of marijuana's active ingredient in every can.

Pabst Labs

Pabst Blue Ribbon is following its foray into the hard seltzer game with another fizzy canned drink that's spiked not with alcohol, but THC--the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused Seltzer is technically a product of Pabst Labs, a Los Angeles-based cannabis company founded by former PBR employees and weed-infused beverage experts. Each 12-ounce can contains a light 5mg dose of THC, 4 grams of sugar, 25 calories. Lemon is the initial launch flavor, but other varieties are reportedly in development.

Pabst Labs

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has an incredibly loyal and passionate customer base who are open to change and embracing new ideas. We’ve spent a long time creating a quality product for both new and experienced users, and believe the entry of an established brand can help kick-start the cannabis drinks category,” said Mark Faicol, Pabst Labs Brand Manager.

It's just is the latest experimental release we've seen from the low-budget, hipster-approved American brewery, which has recently launched an unaged whiskey, a hard coffee and an alcoholic peach tea.

Pabst Labs

Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused Seltzer is first rolling out at a select group of California dispensaries and won't be offered in states where recreational marijuana isn't legal.

Customers in the San Francisco Bay area, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Humboldt county can also buy it online at shop.PabstLabs.com. They're currently sold out of a 24 pack priced at $120, but 4-packs are available for $24.