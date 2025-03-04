Pharrell Williams Launches Exclusive Champagnes With Moët & Chandon

Pop a Pharrell-designed bottle of bubbly.

(Moët & Chandon)

Pharrell Williams is partnering with storied French champagne house Moët & Chandon to make birthdays a little more “Happy.” The superstar musician, rapper, producer and Louis Vuitton creative director is lending his name to three increasingly exclusive Moët bottles that were conceived to help people celebrate their big day with bubbly.

(Moët & Chandon)

The first is a limited-edition version of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut dressed in gold, blue and red as well as a Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé in white, both being 750-ml bottles. Pharrell’s signature in pearl-like white dotted lettering appears on both the bottles and boxes, while the top-shelf Moët offerings’ red royal seal gets a pearled monogram featuring his “PW” initials.

(Moët & Chandon)

The “Bow Creation,” which references the historic bows that were tied around bottles of Moët as early as 1892, sizes up the bottle up to a 1.5-liter magnum for a proper party and fills it with either Grand Vintage Collection 2003 (Black), Brut Impérial (Midnight Blue) or Nectar Impérial Rosé (White) champagne. An oversized fabric bow adorned with pearled beads, crafted by Parisian embroiderers Atelier Baqué Molinié. can be detached and worn as a brooch. The Grand Vintage Collection 2003 magnum, styled in black, was selected by Cellar Master Benoît Gouez as an homage to the memories of Pharrell’s 30th birthday celebration.

(Moët & Chandon)

The Jewel Masterpiece, 3-liter Jeroboam bottle of Brut Imperial, is described by the brand as a “celebratory emblem of audacious French chic.” Limited to just 30 examples, each hand-crafted bottle is covered in mirrored chrome, upon which hand-lettering composed of 89 embossed relief pearls were painted by artist Astrid de Chaillé to create a three-dimensional effect. An oversized bejeweled bow, which required 300 hours of handwork using 7,310 pearled beads by the Parisian embroidery studio Atelier Baqué Molinié, adorns the bottleneck. The Jewel Masterpiece is presented in an ornate wooden case featuring a dark blue finish and more decorations by de Chaillé, including the “PHARRELL” signature and pearlescent patina.

(Moët & Chandon)

The 30 numbered Jewel Masterpieces are available through the Moët Hennessy Private Sales service, in the Epernay boutique, and at select Moët & Chandon Bars at a price of $31,500 at the current Euro exchange rate. The other Pharrell-approved limited-edition bottles will be available in pop-up gift shops in London, Madrid, Milan, Dubai, Mexico City, Korea and Japan.

