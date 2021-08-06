Motörhead Unveils New Ace of Spades Bourbon

Motörhead

If the only card you need is the ace of spades, then the only whiskey you need is right on deck. The famously hard-charging, legendary rock band Motörhead is getting into the spirits world, partnering with Brew Pipeline on Motörhead Ace of Spades Bourbon.

Consider it a fittingly high-voltage bar cart addition for the lover of rye whiskey, as this high-rye edition debuts in a limited run of bottles this weekend at the action-packed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

One gets the sense that legendary lead singer, the late, great Lemmy Kilmister, would love to raise a toast with Ace of Spades at the rally.

Motörhead

It’s not just lip service being paid to the pioneering, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated English hard rock outfit, though. Drummer Mikkey Dee and lead guitarist Phil Campbell were involved with tastings throughout the development of the rye bourbon, crafted with care by Fargo, North Dakota-based Proof Artisan Distillers.

The release, available for pre-order right now and nationwide distribution next month, follows on the heels of last fall’s Motörhead Road Crew, a pale ale made with Wisconsin’s ALE ASYLUM. Complete with Ace of Spades Bourbon, that’s one heck of a beer-and-a-shot special (just don’t turn up the volume too loud, if you know what we mean).

Ace of Spades album cover artwork appears on the bottle, which features a suggested MSRP of $39.99 to $49.99. That’s a more-than-agreeable price to pay for a collector’s edition bourbon that also boasts the signatures of Campbell, Dee and Kilmister.

Motörhead

Spicy and sweet flavors shine through via notes of rye, black pepper, mint and a finish tasting of cinnamon. Oak, tobacco, caramelized brown sugar and cocoa also come through when sipping this full-bodied, rye bourbon.

“We wanted to ensure that the bourbon would be able to stand on its own,” Brew Pipeline Founder and CEO Steve Kwapil said. “Proof Artisan Distillers quickly recognized the band’s vision and the end result is incredibly unique, complex and smooth.”

You’ve got the soundtrack, the beer and now, the spirit to sip on as you pay tribute to a band like no other. Get your hands on a bottle before it’s too late, because we know it’s what Lemmy would do.