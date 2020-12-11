Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Rye Launches 'There's No Going Back' Film Series

The new unscripted series aims to inspire whiskey drinkers to pursue their dreams and features interviews with top creatives like The Kills rocker Alison Mosshart.

In November, Kentucky bourbon maker Rabbit Hole proudly announced the launch of its first national campaign, a six-part documentary film series titled There's No Going Back.

The series highlights the paths gifted creatives have followed in pursuit of their dreams and also reflects the inspirational journey brand founder Kaveh Zamanian took after leaving his 20-plus year psychology career to pursue his dream.

Behind the camera with a glass of his whiskey, psychologist-turned-whiskey maker Zamanian interviews people who are linked by their commitment to their chosen crafts. The stylishly-produced Interviews are done with a minimalist flair influenced by legendary photographer Richard Avedon and they comprise an intimate and focused viewing experience.

With a warm-hearted manner befitting someone who was a psychoanalyst, Kaveh Zamanian gets his subjects to open up about what he calls the "There's no going back moment"—when they made a real commitment to following through with their dreams.

Zamanian says that the "craziest and most rewarding thing" he ever did "was to put everything on the line to follow my dream of becoming a whiskey maker."

"Being able to turn a grain into whiskey is something magical," he says, "and because I took this leap, I get to do what I love every single day." With his campaign, he says he hopes that he and his team "can inspire others to push past their boundaries, pursue their true calling and create a legacy of their own, regardless of what's happening in the world today, tomorrow or the next day."

The There's No Going Back campaign artist and activist Briony Douglas, hatmaker to the stars Gunner Foxx, The Kills lead singer Alison Mosshart, furniture maker Stephen Kenn, and glassblower Ché Rhodes. Each subject opens up in a personal and intimate way about really "going all in" and pursuing their passions.

The final film of the series features Kaveh Zamanian himself. His wife Heather, also a psychologist—and the muse behind the brand—interviews him as he opens up about fulfilling a lifelong dream. Zamanian also tells the story of how Rabbit Hole got its name.

Rabbit Hole's chief marketing officer said Michael Motamedi says that with the brand reaching their "goal of national distribution," they "felt it was the right time to tell the Rabbit Hole story broadly through There's No Going Back."

Motamedi notes that the phrase is "emblazoned" on the Rabbit Hole Distillery, and the campaign is called There's No Going Back because, according to Motamedi, "it speaks to who we are as a brand."

"We believe that everyone creates their own destiny," Motamedi says, "and we are firmly committed to supporting creative voices. In sharing the success stories of people who have made their dreams come true, we hope to inspire individuals, and look forward to being there to celebrate the moments of fulfillment and success that happen for them along the way."

There's No Going Back features an original song composed and performed by independent singer-songwriter Ethan Burns, who has also provided original work for Blacklist and other notable TV shows.

Rabbit Hole's campaign is being featured on murals, wallscapes, and billboards in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, Columbus and the brand's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky with There's No Going Back screenings and special activations planned for select markets.

There's No Going Back launched November 16 and is set to run through mid-January 2021. All films are currently available for viewing on YouTube.