This Retro 'Keg Fridge' Comes With a Built-In Beer Tap

Take the edge off the summer heat and tap into a cold one.
beer-fridge-red-black-blue

It's the kind of thing Dads dream of getting for Father's Day: A fridge that magically dispenses beer on tap. You don't even have to pull out the bottle opener. Beats the hell out of a tie that was unfashionably narrow two years ago or new old stock Hai Karate cologne your kid got off eBay. 

Northstar green keg fridge

The folks at Elmira Stove Works clearly understand the needs of the modern dad. They've come up with The Keg Fridge, a colorful appliance with an elegant midcentury-inspired design that features, according to the manufacturer, "a factory-installed Brewmaster draft system" that "comes complete with all of the necessary accessories, including a through-the-door tap dispenser, coupler, connections, CO2 cylinder, retro-flame splash plate and drip tray – for always fresh, cold beer on tap."

Northstar Keg Fridge - Model 1952_custom colors 2

We're pretty sure there is a space waiting for one of these in every man cave or garage in North America. Why not? If you've grown accustomed to the way the coronavirus pandemic enforced becoming a homebody, then what sounds cooler, especially on a hot summer day, than having — in the words of Elmira Stove Works PR — a "perfectly chilled microbrew" at hand? 

Northstar Keg Fridge from Elmira Stove Works in Black

You get all the taste and a bit of a buzz without ever having to grab a $10 pint from the grubby hands of your local braided beard-wearing brew-loving hipster. 

The Keg Fridge from Elmira Stove Works comes in three Northstar models, and nine colors, as well as custom colors. It also comes with the custom option of a wild flaming skull design that would look right at home in a biker clubhouse.

_Northstar keg fridge - Model 1952

The Keg Fridge, depending on its size, retails for $4,200 - $5,000. Buy yours directly from Elmira Stove Works at www.elmirastoveworks.com.

