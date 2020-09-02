Ritz Teams With Artisanal Ice Cream Coolhaus For 'Crackers & Cream' Flavor
Cult ice cream brand Coolhaus has dreamed up another offbeat flavor--this time drawing inspiration from buttery Ritz crackers. The makers of offbeat flavors like Street Cart Churro Dough, Milkshake and Fries, Buttered French Toast and Bananas Foster is launching a limited edition pint with the classic cracker, which is marking its first-ever ice cream collab.
Crackers & Cream boasts a decadent peanut butter ice cream base marbled with a crispy Ritz Cracker swirl for a sweet and salty end of summer treat.
"The buttery, saltiness of the crackers goes perfectly with our decadent and creamy peanut butter ice cream," says Natasha Case CEO and co-founder of Coolhaus Ice Cream.
Ritz and Coolhaus’ Crackers & Cream is available online at Coolhaus online starting September 9, while supplies last.