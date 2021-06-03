Watch The Moving Trailer For 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain'

It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind.

Chef, writer, adventurer and culinary TV god Anthony Bourdain definitely lived his life to the fullest. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain aims to be an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how a little-known New York City chef and author became a world-renowned cultural icon.

Focus Features

From Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this all-new Bourdain doc reverberates with his presence and the way he impacted the world around him.

Focus Features

The film's moving trailer features interviews with culinary stars like French superchef Eric Ripert and ramen restaurant mogul David Chang, along with rocker Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age and Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

Focus Features

Check out the trailer above before the film hits theaters on July 16.