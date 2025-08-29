Sabrina Carpenter Toasts ‘Man’s Best Friend’ With Johnnie Walker Partnership

The superstar singer’s Scotch whisky collab was announced after the release of her new album.

(Johnnie Walker)

Goodbye “Espresso,” hello Scotch: Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating the release of her new album with help from Johnnie Walker. The two-time Grammy winner and the Scotch whisky label announced a multi-year partnership tied to the release of Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.

Billed as “the first verse of Johnnie Walker’s plans to collaborate with progressive voices in music,” the collab will bring Carpenter’s takes the Manhattan, whisky sour and whisky highball at select stops on the final leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, as well as more Johnnie Walker content inspired by Man’s Best Friend.

(Johnnie Walker)

“Stepping into this next chapter of my music has been such a thrill,” Carpenter said. “It feels more confident and a lot more unapologetic. This partnership is about celebrating boldly, pushing boundaries, and moving forward with purpose.”

“Johnnie Walker has evolved through generations to become the modern icon it is today, and Sabrina is on a similar path with Man’s Best Friend, stepping into a more confident, self-assured chapter while keeping her signature charm,” added JJ Stratford, who created the visuals for the campaign, as well as the “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” and “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night” lyric videos. “In developing this campaign, we nodded to the golden age of spirits advertising, then layered in Sabrina’s bold yet timeless aesthetic, clever humor and a modern wink to make it unmistakably her own.”

Carpenter’s tongue-in-cheek sensibilities pervade Man’s Best Friend, particularly the latest single. Though the new track is titled “Tears,” the pop superstar is anything but sad as she describes in NSFW detail what she loves about a “responsible guy.”

The music video, which dropped simultaneously with the the album, opens with Carpenter crawling away from a car wreck towards a seemingly desolate house while donning a retro Robin egg blue skirt suit, white gloves and a matching sun hat. Naturally, the items are quickly shed to reveal the lingerie set the singer sports while navigating the spooky abode via disco moves and pole dancing.

“The album is not for any pearl clutchers,” Carpenter told CBS News, warning prudes against giving Man’s Best Friend a listen. “But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.”

“Sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold and they go, ‘I don’t want to sing this in front of other people,'” Carpenter added. “It’s almost… TMI. But I think about being at a concert, with however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends and you can go like, we can all sigh of relief.”

Listen to Man’s Best Friend and see all of Carpenter’s upcoming North American tour dates below:

Sabrina Carpenter North American Tour Dates 2025