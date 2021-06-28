Exclusive First Look: Sam Adams & American Giant Launch Patriotic Summer Beer Collab

Sam Adams

Special occasions have taken on heightened meaning over the past year: There haven’t been all that many. When it comes time to celebrate again this summer, Samuel Adams & American Giant have the beer you’ll be drinking and the gear you’ll be wearing.

The famed Boston brewer and the USA-made apparel company have brewed up something stellar with the “Cheers to Good Company” capsule collection, dropping today in time for the 4th of July weekend. Everything you need to have a great time with family and friends (namely, beer and menswear) can be sourced from the two brands: There’s a new lager made with domestically sourced ingredients, plus a durable, limited-edition T-shirt and hoodie.

American Crafted Lager boasts Michigan hops, plus malt from Massachusetts and Wisconsin. Clocking in at $16/4-pack, it’s the kind of beer that’s going to go down nice and easy through a hot holiday weekend. If you find yourself near Samuel Adams’ Cincy or Massachusetts taprooms, do yourself a favor and score some in person or order online for pick-up.

“In the spirit of Independence Day, we’re keeping good company with American Giant and coming together to bring drinkers a delicious limited-edition lager to complement any summer gathering,” said Rich Ferrell, Samuel Adams Brewer.

The beer is Samuel Adams’ take on the German Kellerbier style, with “grassy notes, spicy noble hops and herbal aromatics for a flavorful beer” that’s deep-gold in color and best enjoyed ice-cold among friends (that’s what we think, at least).

Samuel Adams & American Giant seem to know just what people need as far as a summer pick-me-up is concerned. When a beer’s description even sounds refreshing, that’s a major positive for days spent in the summer sun.

But what good is time spent outdoors, cold beer in hand, if your gear isn’t up to snuff?

The apparel collection itself also plays off the decade-long, USA-focused heritage American Giant has built for itself. The Classic Full-Zip Hoodie features red, white and blue accents, plus tone-on-tone logos for each company, and is built with Carolina cotton. Think of it like the ideal hoodie to wear around the bonfire with a Sam Adams beer in hand this weekend.

And the American Crafted T-shirt celebrates both brands with a double-logo design on durable Jersey cotton, all the better to wear during the day before you throw on your durable zip hoodie at night.

Each piece is available at both Sam Adams taprooms or American Giant retail stores, as well as online through the brewer and the lauded, American-made company.

Toast to the holiday weekend with the ones you love, but just make sure you’ve got the right beer in hand and the right T-shirt on. You already know where to go to get both.