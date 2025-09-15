Savor Boston’s Culinary Scene At These Outstanding Eateries

With the Michelin Guide set to make its Boston debut later this year, you’ll want to secure a table at these spots while you can.

Courtesy The ‘Quin House

The Michelin Guide is finally coming to Boston later this year, cementing the city’s stature as not only an up-and-coming culinary destination, but one that has finally, truly arrived. On the heels of the opening of the high-profile Raffles Boston hotel, which the iconic brand chose for its first U.S. location, a certified success in no small part due to its posh La Padrona restaurant, the Michelin move is going to truly open up the city to international travelers who prioritize fine dining and great food in general. Kicking off a recent tour of some of the best spots for Michelin-quality dining and drinking in Beantown (they’re going to need a new nickname now), as well as top purveyors, we spoke to local chef and culinary celebrity Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, owner of the New England-centric waterfront restaurant Alcove and veteran of numerous high-profile Boston restaurants, about all things Michelin.

Krasi’s Wine Director Jeremiah Cates and Sommelier Maria Castañeda. Courtesy Mia Andreoli / Stay Gold Images

“I think the truth of the matter is the culinary scene here is diverse and expanded and big enough to represent a Michelin-star city,” he says. “I think in some ways Michelin is actually behind on the timing of this.” His hope is that, once the guide’s rankings come out, the conversation “will be less about the number of one, two, and three stars, and more about how the creativity of the city will be allowed to expand…. I also think we’re getting back to nightlife for the first time since Covid, which has been a really slow and painful process, but is a true requirement of the financial viability of the restaurant scene in the city.”

Courtesy La Padrona

Schlesinger-Guidelli also sees the Michelin move as crucial to attracting and retaining culinary talent. “We have a tradition of people creating a talent set here and then leaving the city. And I feel like it’s really critical to the long-term success of the city that it shifts. And when we were talking about it, I made an argument that one of our long-term competitive advantages would be if we had the capacity to invest in maintaining those people not leaving the city. And [Michelin] would be a way to do so. And people are excited, they’re scared. Everybody’s like, ‘Well, boy, here we go.’ But it’s a great opportunity for everyone.”

Krasi Meze & Wine

Courtesy Krasi

In Back Bay, Krasi Meze & Wine‘s concept is that “every dish tells a story, every glass of wine is a celebration, and every meal is an invitation to discover the soul of Greek culture.” And it has caught on like wildfire. The “deliciously defiant” menu is full of fresh breads, cured meats, and regional meze that you won’t find anywhere else. It also has one of the largest all-Greek wine lists in the country, designed to showcase the depth and diversity of Greek winemaking. “Come for the food and wine, stay for the vibe, and let us show you a side of Greece you didn’t know you needed,” as they put it.

Hecate

Courtesy Hecate

Underneath Krasi is Hecate, named for the Greek goddess of witchcraft, from the same owners, a dark and sexy cocktail bar with speakeasy vibes where beverage director Lou Charbonneau pulls inspiration from “spice markets, distant travels, and culinary wonders”. The cocktails here are designed to “dance between the familiar and the novel—a refined chaos in every glass.” Not long after opening, the World’s 50 Best named Hecate to its list of must-visit new discoveries. “Hecate isn’t about hidden entrances,” the owners note; “the real secret is the experience itself, one that unfolds only when you step into our world.”

The Block at Woods Hill

Courtesy Woods Hill Pier 4

The Block at Woods Hill, in an extension of the Seaport’s popular Woods Hill Pier 4 restaurant, takes farm-driven dining to its apex. Chef Charlie Foster and owner Kristin Canty have created a mecca of small plates, house-made charcuterie, dry-aged meats and fish—done on site in custom glass-walled chambers—biodynamic wines, and a curated market that would be right at home in a Scandinavian capital yet is distinctly of New England origin. Whenever possible, meats served at The Block are raised at The Farm at Woods Hill in Bath, “where regenerative farming reflects our commitment to stewardship, transparency, and care.”

The ‘Quin House

Courtesy The ‘Quin House

The ‘Quin House, formerly the Algonquin Club, has transformed one of Back Bay’s stodgiest establishments into a social, cultural and culinary hub that is hands-down the coolest and most interesting scene in Boston. It doesn’t hurt that the owners brought in genius designer Ken Fulk to reimagine the drop-dead gorgeous, historic c.1886 clubhouse. It’s unclear whether The ‘Quin House will be eligible for Michelin honors given that it’s a private club; but its various dining venues are amongst the best in town. And while you do need to be a member, or guest of a member, to book a table, The ‘Quin is, by design, one of the most inclusive clubs ever established, the main criteria to join being that one is both “interesting and interested.”

Courtesy The ‘Quin House

There’s currently an 18-month waiting list; but members are allowed to bring up to three guests to dine or socialize, so we’d say put your name down and start working your contacts meanwhile—a night at The ‘Quin is one you won’t soon forget. In their own words the club is “an aesthetically stunning playground where members can socialize, relax, enjoy global dining experiences, catch a game, break a sweat, network, hear a lecture, luxuriate and have some fun. From leaders and innovators to creators, rising stars and even some wild cards, The ‘Quin House aspires to inspire and enrich its members’ lives through its thoughtful programming, epicurean adventures, world-class art collection and décor, health and wellness offerings,” and more.

Courtesy The ‘Quin House

Amongst the many venues at the club, Bondo and Lunasol are the top dining destinations. Bondo is a modern Japanese masterpiece in one of the club’s most dramatic spaces, bedecked in zinc, leather, marble and wood paneling, specializing in classic dishes drawing inspiration from other regions as well, plus a world-class sushi and raw bar. There’s also a 1,100-bottle wine list and an incredible Donald Lipski crystal chandelier in the shape of a tree, weighing 2,200 lbs. Lunasol meanwhile is a Latin-inspired knockout with inventive influences from Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, featuring a ceviche bar, ornate iron work, handcrafted stucco fireplaces, and hand-painted murals.

Wulf’s Fish

Courtesy Wulf’s Fish

Behind the beautiful design and miraculous menus, Michelin-quality dining starts with the very best purveyors, and all of Boston’s top restaurants—and beyond, from New York to Napa—get their seafood from the famous Wulf’s Fish. All of their fish is hand-cut, scaled, and packed, and never processed by machines. They have built their reputation on the best and freshest selection, and chefs like Schlesinger-Guidelli rely on them absolutely, thanks to daily deliveries and their willingness to go above and beyond. They also do retail. “We work with artisanal fishermen and farmers who share our passion for premium, traceable seafood and are devoted to sustainability and the health of the oceans,” Wulf’s notes.

La Padrona

Courtesy La Padrona

At Raffles Boston, La Padrona has established itself as not only the most superlative Italian restaurant in Boston—no small feat—but also the most elegant. This is perhaps no surprise given the international reputation of Raffles as one of the world’s top icons of luxury hospitality; but it definitely reinforces the fact that Boston is ready to take its places amongst the great dining cities of the world. Bringing it home to Boston, La Padrona manages to infuse a local vibe into its menu, thanks to “the finest ingredients from New England, honoring the richness of our local terroir, from the freshest catch of the sea to the tenderest cuts of locally sourced meats.”

Courtesy La Padrona

That translates to spectacular dishes like Lobster & Uni Risotto, with caramelized fennel, tomato, and chives; and Swordfish Fra Diavolo, with lobster, spicy peppers and tomatoes, capers, Calabrian chili, and oregano. La Padrona’s interior, created by famed firm AvroKO with A Street Hospitality, is designed to evoke “the glamour of a post-war Italian villa with cinematic flair,” which it does with aplomb. The dining room is set off by a showpiece circular-marble bar, merlot-painted walls, vintage-inspired lighting, and tufted leather “Hollywood-style” booths to create a moody, theatrical atmosphere that lives up to the outstanding menu and wine list.

Blind Duck

Courtesy Raffles Boston

Guests at Raffles Boston have the privilege of access to Blind Duck, a sophisticated speakeasy hidden on the hotel’s 17th and 18th floors; you want to book a suite or wangle an invite by socializing at La Padrona’s gorgeous bar. The stunning spiral staircase that leads to the unmarked entrance has become Instagram famous in its own right. Inside you’ll find some of the most incredible city views in town, a sultry, high-glamour vibe, and impeccably-crafted, seasonally-inspired cocktails and small plates. Plus there’s a clubby atmosphere that comes from knowing you’re part of an elite clientele.

Sarma

Courtesy Sarma

Don’t let the cheerfully casual vibe or slightly out-of-the-way location at this Somerville spot fool you—Sarma‘s tables are some of the city’s hardest to come by. Modeled after the traditional meyhanes of Turkey, the menu’s wide-ranging, impeccable selection of small plates are designed to be shared alongside food-friendly cocktails, craft beers or a glass of wine from a perfectly-curated list. This lively spot is an odds-on favorite for Michelin recognition, expected to prove that you don’t need white tablecloths and snooty sommeliers to win accolades from the ne plus ultra of gourmet guides.

Alcove

Courtesy Alcove

Want to have some of Wulf’s finest seafood on your table? Head to Alcove, Schlesinger-Guidelli’s beloved, heartfelt restaurant on Lovejoy Wharf that’s an ode to all things Boston and the seasonal bounty of the New England coast in general. Epic waterfront views make for stunning sunsets, while the menu is a mix of small plates and larger format dishes accompanied by a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list. Consistently named one of Boston’s best restaurants, most of its clientele are locals but the restaurant offers a warm welcome to all. Spots like Alcove and Woods Hill speak to those in the know, but are more than ready for global recognition.

Island Creek Oyster

Courtesy Island Creek Oyster

Just outside the city in beautiful Duxbury Bay you’ll find one of the most famous oyster farms in the country, the justly renowned Island Creek. It’s well worth driving out to their impressive operation for a farm tour complete with a shuck-your-own oyster sampling, which is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced as these are the freshest and tastiest bivalves bar none, in an incomparable setting. Island Creek also has its own raw bar in Boston’s Seaport, with spectacular seafood of all sorts fresh from the farm and local purveyors. And of course many other restaurants stock Island Creek Oysters as a key element of their menus; you can also find them at Wulf’s Fish. Start with a dozen, but it’s hard to stop there.