This Company Will Pay You to Test New BBQ Grilling Products

Seriously Smoked is a website designed for anyone who loves hauling slabs of meat outside and slowly cooking them for hours. If you are a legit grillmaster, the neighborhood's go-to guy for perfectly turned-out ribs or steaks, Seriously Smoked wants you to bring your kitchen (and deck or lawn) game to testing products in their wheelhouse. Those include "grills, smokers, and a variety of utensils in the comfort of your home."

This isn't just hanging out and grilling for money. In addition to having the skills necessary to put all manner of new BBQ tech to the test, the website is looking for someone with a great sense of theater.

The job title is "Head of Grillovation" at Seriously Smoked. It just lasts one month, and here's more about what they're looking for:

Putting on a show is almost as important as curating a delicious feast for your loved ones to dive into. So, you should be ready to try out plenty of new cooking techniques, and learning which ones will impress grillers the most.



You should be able to flip a burger with one hand, whilst sipping on an ice cold drink with the other, so hand eye coordination is a key skill for this role.



An added bonus would be an impressive selection of barbecue aprons.

Okay, so how do you put yourself in line for the job?

The entry period began at 9 am on Monday, February 22, and ends at 11:59 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021. Here's Seriously Smoked's list of what you'll need to do to have a chance at the role:

Complete the entrance form on the Seriously Smoked website by filling in your contact details.

The winner will be picked at random by Seriously Smoked employees.

By entering this promotion, the customer is opting-in to this promotion and agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions.

By entering the promotion, the winner agrees to follow the guidelines discussed while completing the trip.

US residents ages 21 and over are eligible for entry, and the winner will be announced on May 3, 2021.