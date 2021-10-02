Sofia Vergara Shares Nude Photo For National Coffee Day

“Ain’t nobody looking at that damn coffee.”

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Vergara took a bath in Colombian dark roast to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29.

A viral post shows the Colombian-American Modern Family alum totally nude with carefully placed coffee beans taking the place of clothing.

Model Charlotte McKinney notched a top comment with "hot face" emojis, while 950,000 fans including former Maxim cover star Lais Ribeiro liked the heart-racing image.

“How is it to wake up every day and be Sofia Vergara?” one user commented, per the New York Post. “Ain’t nobody looking at that damn coffee,” another said. “I want the coffee beans you’re laying on!” someone else joked.

Vergara's racy social media celebration of coffee made for her most-engaged photo since the America's Got Talent judge's pink bikini selfie broke 1 million likes back in July.

At age 49, Vergara looks every bit as good during her modeling days in the 90s, a fact made evident by this #TBT video compilation posted in June.

