Sophie Turner Partners With St-Germain For French Riviera-Inspired Global Campaign

The “Game of Thrones” star shines in a short film for the elderflower liqueur brand, which shared a refreshing spritz recipe.

(St-Germain)

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur just unveiled a beachy new campaign featuring actress Sophie Turner in a series of vignettes set against the sun-drenched backdrop of the French Riviera.

The campaign centers on a short film starring Turner as she navigates a beach day with friends. When a sudden storm threatens to dampen the festivities, Turner’s character finds a way to “chase the clouds away,” transitioning seamlessly into a golden-hour celebration as the sun returns.

(St-Germain)

“This summer I will be escaping to the French Riviera with St-Germain,” Turner said in a statement shared by the French spirits brand. “Filming on my new project has been fun and intense, so I am looking forward to hanging out with friends and enjoying a simple summer there.”

(St-Germain)

Turner, who rose to international stardom as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, is still making waves in Hollywood. Following her lead performance in the British crime drama miniseries Joan, she is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi heist film Cloud One.

The brand’s upcoming summer programming will include a “Riviera Club” pop-up in Cannes operating through July and August, followed by a fashion collaboration. St-Germain also shared a signature spritz cocktail recipe as part of the new campaign below.

The St-Germain Spritz

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 oz Sparkling Wine (Prosecco recommended)

2 oz Sparkling Water

Garnish: Fresh Mint Sprig and Lime Wedge

Instructions: Fill a tall wine glass with fresh ice. Pour in the sparkling wine and sparkling water, then top with the St-Germain elderflower liqueur. Stir gently to combine without losing the carbonation. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wedge to enhance the floral notes.