Southern Comfort Launches 'Americana' Bottle To Benefit Veterans

Southern Comfort

As if you needed another reason to toast to the good times that are surely ahead this summer, Southern Comfort is giving back as you raise a glass with a new “Americana” Bottle.

It’s a patriotic way to show a little pride leading up to and during Memorial Day (we can taste the Comfort & Cola now), but it’s much more than that. Southern Comfort’s Americana Bottle benefits Heroes on the Water, which supports rehabilitation efforts for veterans through activities in the great outdoors, everything from fishing to kayaking.

It’s fitting that the fruit-forward spice of Southern Comfort is ideal for some safe sipping with a lake breeze not that far away.

“Southern Comfort wants everyone to get comfortable outdoors – especially our veterans,” said Tiffany Wilburn, brand director at Sazerac Company, Inc. “Whether it be through fishing, other water activities or simply sipping on a whiskey-forward mixed drink while enjoying a calming lake view, we hope veterans will embrace their comfortably different wellness journeys in the same great outdoors we all know and love.”

Camaraderie and fun go hand-in-hand with the great wide open, not all that different from the ways in which sipping a favorite sip with friends and family can provide welcome relaxation and respite to start the summer.

Plus, you can’t really top the fact that Southern Comfort is accessible and enjoyable for just about any whiskey lover (it’s hard to bring your bar cart out to the lake, after all).

And that Americana bottle is the gift that keeps on giving: We’d wager you’re going to need something to sip on for the Fourth of July, too. Stock up accordingly and enjoy responsibly while giving back.