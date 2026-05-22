Spirit Of The Week: Angel’s Envy 2026 10-Year Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

The Louisville, Kentucky label’s first full strength rye to proudly state its age.

(Angel’s Envy 10-Year Cask Strength Rye)

“Fun fact: the bulk of these rum barrels were actually filled a few months before I even moved to Kentucky [in fall 2022] to start with Angel’s Envy,” Owen Martin tells Maxim of the genesis of their new 10-Year Cask Strength Rye. The second Master Distiller in Angel’s Envy history shares how the barrels in question were initially intended for their core Finished Rye expression, but were somehow forgotten in the back of the rick house when discovered after two years of aging. “They were absolutely delicious—rather than dump them at that point, I decided to make the call to keep them maturing,” Martin continues. “At four years finishing not only had they reached the 10-year overall time in oak milestone, but the integration of rummy brown sugar and the base rye spice was sublime.”

To commemorate fifteen years of its celebrated Cask Strength series, in 2026 Angel’s Envy drops a dual release: Bourbon and Rye. Poured in glass at full cask strength, they’re presented together as a deliberate echo of the very first project Martin brought to life when he joined the company: a dual release 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon and 2023 Cask Strength Rye, their very first Cask Strength Rye. Now comes the second, this time with an age statement for the first time. Utilizing only the best honey barrels they can dig up in the warehouse—handpicked for their depth, character, and finish—these Angel’s Envy Cask Strength expressions are released only once per year.

(Angel’s Envy 2026 Cask Strength Bourbon + Rye)

Angel’s Envy’s story begins with a family and a philosophy. Lincoln Henderson—the acclaimed Master Distiller who spent three decades at Brown-Forman helping shape Woodford Reserve and Gentleman Jack—came out of retirement in 2011 to found Angel’s Envy with his son and roll dog Wes. Together they built the label entirely around the idea of finishing: taking fully matured straight bourbon and rye barrels they sourced from across Kentucky and Indiana, and giving them an extended secondary rest in wine and spirit casks. The Henderson duo knew that process would add layers no single barrel program could achieve alone. Success was nearly instant; their flagship Bourbon Finished in Port Wine barrels rose to one of the most decorated American whiskeys of its era.

When Lincoln sadly passed away in 2013, he left behind both a distillery and a finishing-forward philosophy that has guided every Angel’s Envy release since. For nearly a decade the Master Distiller chair sat unoccupied, which changed on September 12, 2022 when Owen Martin was plucked from the highly acclaimed Stranahan’s—flourishing with a nearly unparalleled second-finishing program of its own—and elevated to the role. This dual Cask Strength release is, in many ways, Martin’s most complete statement yet on what that stewardship looks like in practice.

The Bourbon in the pairing continues the strong house tradition: cask strength, port-finished, excellent. But it’s the Rye that represents the more significant leap. While Angel’s Envy did release a Cask Strength Rye in 2023, this Angel’s Envy 10-Year Cask Strength Rye is the brand’s first age-stated rye ever bottled at cask strength—a meaningful distinction.

The whiskey began as straight rye distilled in 2013 and 2015, laid down in new charred American oak. After the primary maturation period, it was transferred into Caribbean rum casks for a secondary finish of up to four years. The combined total: a minimum of ten years in wood, across two very different cooperage environments. It is bottled at 55.8% ABV / 111.6 proof, exactly as it emerged from the barrel, with nothing added and nothing taken away.

“As a brand founded on cask finishing, I love that our first ever age-stated releases not only incorporate that practice but put it at center stage,” Owen adds enthusiastically. “Typically our everyday bottles utilize finishing times in the timeframe of months. As a nod towards my education in Scotland, we wanted to push the finishing time to years, stretching the idea of finishing more towards the Scottish notion of “secondary maturation.’” Which is especially true of this new Rye, whose second finishing time almost equals the initial aging the Rye spent in virgin white oak.

“At four years finishing not only had they reached the 10-year overall time in oak milestone, but the integration of rummy brown sugar and the base rye spice was sublime.” Angel’s Envy Master Distiller Owen Martin

(Angel’s Envy 2026 Cask Strength Bourbon + Rye)

The nose arrives warmly with brown sugar, vanilla, and candied prune, then the rye pops up with signature mixed cinnamon spice. Lastly arrives the Caribbean influence, with mango and tropical fruit revealing rum-soaked pound cake. Four years in rum casks doesn’t just add an accent to the Angel’s Envy liquid, it is load-bearing, gifting the rye’s natural spice a sweetness and body that straight rye never achieves on its own.

Both expressions in the dual release ship in premium decorative packaging designed specifically for each bottle—a physical acknowledgment that the Cask Strength series is more than just another release for the Louisville distillery. And with only 10,800 bottles available here in the US, Angel’s Envy 10-Year Cask Strength Rye will likely not linger long on shelves. Fifteen years into their endeavor, Angel’s Envy still asks the same question Lincoln Henderson posed at the beginning: what happens if you give great whiskey more time? Their 10-Year Cask Strength Rye is Owen Martin’s compelling answer. $270

Follow Deputy Editor Nicolas Stecher’s travel, spirits and automotive adventures on Instagram at @nickstecher and @boozeoftheday.