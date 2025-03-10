Spirit Of the Week: Ardbeg Eureka! Single Malt Whisky

A beloved Islay distillery celebrates the 25th Anniversary of its dedicated Ardbeg Committee with a smoky, sherry-casked wonder.

(Ardbeg)

“The sun was beating down on the distillery, as it always seems to do on Ardbeg Day, and the atmosphere was electric as smoky malt lovers reveled in the Ardbeg Day festivities. Our dynamic host, Distillery Visitor Centre Manager Jackie Thomson, was expertly energizing the crowds as always, making the experience unforgettable,” Gillian Macdonald tells Maxim, spectacularly painting the scene as only a true Scot can.

“All the while, hidden away in the distillery’s old maltings was a special gathering of 100 Ardbeg Committee members from across the globe who were about to take part in a top-secret event, Operation Smokescreen — one that would inform the recipe for a new Ardbeg,” the Master Blender and Head of Whisky Creation continues, spinning a yarn born of exquisite Islay single malt.

“There was a lot of anticipation, as this group of Committee members had no idea what was about to happen inside that room! Smoke swirled around us as we donned our lab coats and tasted many unique samples of Ardbeg, sharing opinions and gathering flavor preferences.”

Having personally attended that Ardbeg Day in 2023 to celebrate the release of their highly limited edition Heavy Vapours expression, we can personally attest to MacDonald’s colorful description of that glorious afternoon. Set on the last day of the annual Islay Festival, or Fèis Ìle to locals, Ardbeg Day is a joyous, at times raucous celebration of all things Ardbeg. Christmas to lovers of smoky single malt worldwide, with the aforementioned Thomson dressed like a Scottish Indiana Jones in the explorer-themed soiree, leading the ceremonies. Fitting, as Thomson also chairs the Ardbeg Committee.

(Ardbeg)

This Ardbeg Committee now counts some 200,000 members from over 140 countries, made up of hardcore fans committed to ensure that “the doors of Ardbeg never close again” — as they did a quarter-century ago. After Ardbeg was saved from the brink of extinction in 1997 by Glenmorangie, these rabid fans are the foundation of the Islay market. Membership is free to join at Ardbeg.com, with Committee Members regularly consulted on new expressions, often offered exclusive Committee bottlings. Much like this super secret Operation Smokescreen, they are also invited to special gatherings, tastings, and events.

“It was really special to gather so many Ardbeg lovers together in one room and delve into all of the things that make Ardbeg unique, but also to appreciate the incredible community that is the Ardbeg Committee,” Macdonald reveals. “Spending time with these insanely committed smoky malt fans was absolutely brilliant, and it’s a memory I won’t forget in a hurry.”

(Ardbeg)

And while we were outside on the sunny shores of the Ardbeg campus celebrating and enjoying the fest, we had no idea this Operation Smokescreen tasting was going on somewhere deep in the bowels of the hallowed distillery. In that smoky room 100 Ardbeg Committee members from 15 nations sampled five extreme (and secret) cask-strength samples, offering feedback and voting for their top choice. In the end, a Pedro Ximenez cask-matured whisky was firmly selected as the winner, and as such it became the core character of the final whisky. A fitting process, as the whisky they were to craft was imagined to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this dedicated Ardbeg Committee.

“Inspired by the feedback and invaluable information captured during Operation Smokescreen, Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden and I returned to the sensory lab with renewed vigor,” Macdonald explains.

(Ardbeg / Ardbeg Master Blender & Head of Whisky Creation Gillian Macdonald)

“The Committee’s diverse nature meant there were rich and eclectic tastes and preferences to consider. So, in the sensory lab, we embraced the challenge of experimenting with different recipes, guided by all of this information. It was a process of refining and perfecting until we reached that true Eureka! moment. The final creation was a testament to a unified vision that would truly resonate with the collective palate of the Committee.”

In the end the duo combined whisky aged in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks with roasted malt spirit matured in bourbon casks, creating a potion rich in dried seaweed, dark fruits, chocolate-coated raisins and toffee, with a nose of red apples and ripe cherries. Bottled at 52.2% ABV, Ardbeg Eureka! Can be found at ReserveBar and other select retailers for its SRP of $100 if you look hard enough. Or venture to the Distillery in Islay where a select number of bottles will be available to buy in person.

(Ardbeg)

