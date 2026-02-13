Spirit Of The Week: Elijah Craig A126 Barrel Proof Rye

Heaven Hill makes its award-winning un-proofed spicy whiskey a regular release.

(Elijah Craig)

(Heaven Hill)

“It’s not a dumb question at all; it’s actually the right one,” Conor O’Driscoll assures Maxim. As Elijah Craig released its first 94-proof (47 percent ABV) Straight Rye expression back in 2020, we asked what we thought might be a simpleton’s question:

What took so long for a Barrel Proof version? “From the very beginning people asked, ‘When are you going to do this at barrel proof?’ The honest answer was: when it’s ready.”

“Rye is a very different animal than bourbon. It matures differently. It expresses spice much more aggressively, and at barrel proof there’s nowhere to hide,” Heaven Hill’s celebrated Master Distiller shares. “We weren’t interested in just releasing a higher-proof version for the heck of it. The goal was to wait until we had rye barrels that showed real depth, balance, and maturity, not just heat and intensity.”

O’Driscoll reveals that the conversation to craft an un-proofed version of Elijah Craig’s take on rye whiskey began years ago, but there was never much debate as to if they were going to do one. “Everyone agreed, if we do it, it has to earn the Elijah Craig name,” O’Driscoll continues. “That meant letting the whiskey tell us when the time was right.”

Heaven Hill Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll (© Clay Cook 2023)

The unique mash bill (51 percent rye, 35 percent corn, 14 percent malted barley) used for this expression has been used for decades by the distillery, utilized in different manifestations by other beloved Heaven Hill labels such as Rittenhouse, Pikesville and others. “Unlike a lot of other rye whiskeys that can be somewhat one-dimensional, our ryes are special because of the [grain bill] balance,” he says. “This rye delivers classic spice and herbal notes, but the higher corn content brings sweetness and roundness, while the malted barley adds structure and depth.”

So what happens with that singular whiskey when allowed to be unleashed without proofing down at all? What happens to the drinking experience, one might wonder? “At barrel proof, that balance becomes even more pronounced: the spice gets louder, the sweetness becomes richer with more brown sugar and caramel and the oak influence really steps forward,” O’Driscoll explains. “What surprised me most was how composed it stayed at high proof. Instead of becoming sharp or one-dimensional, it opens up with layers of pepper, dark fruit, toasted oak, and a long, warming finish. It’s bold, but it’s still very much an Elijah Craig whiskey.”

The very first Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye dropped only last year, but its effect was both immediate and profound—nearly instantly winning Whisky Advocate’s 2025 “Whisky of the Year”—obviously, a huge accolade. This A126 edition—”A” for the first batch, “1” for January, and “26” for the year—is first expansion of what will become a core portfolio expression dropped four times annually—the next coming in May. Aged 11 years and 11 months in virgin American white oak, the A126 release is sure to be gobbled up quick by fans of both Elijah Craig and Heaven Hill.

“Barrel proof releases are always personal because they show the whiskey in its most honest form—straight from the barrel, no shortcuts. This rye really delivered on what we hoped it would be,” says O’Driscoll. He admits he was originally more of bourbon guy, but the complexity and edge of specifically this release “nudges” him further into the rye camp.

Rickhouse H1 lin Bardstown, Kentucky where barrels of Elijah Craig age. (Heaven Hill)

“I’m extremely proud of this one,” he admits. “If there’s one thing I’d add, it’s this: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye isn’t about proving how strong we can make whiskey. It’s about showing how refined and expressive rye can be when you give it the time it deserves.”

Look out for our Spirit Of The Week Elijah Craig A126 Barrel Proof Rye, bottled at a potent 60 percent ABV (120-proof). While O’Driscoll recommends drinking it neat, we strongly suggest a big rock to slowly open the whiskey up, allowing time and temperature to execute the slow proofing. It’s worth the slow roll. “ It’s not a whiskey you rush,” O’Driscoll concludes, seeming to agree. “It rewards patience, which feels fitting given how long it took to get here.”

