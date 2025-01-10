Spirit Of the Week: Frank August Case Study: 03 | Winter Cover Rye Whiskey

The highly-acclaimed American blender bottles its first rye whiskey at a brawny 53 percent ABV.

(Frank August)

“The intent of Case Study was and is to be a program that allows Frank August to push the boundaries of traditional American whiskey, through exploring various finishing, blending and maturation methods,” explains Jonathan Crocker. “All in an effort to create truly ‘one of one’ world-class whiskey expressions.”

The Frank August co-founder goes on to explain how beyond their two core bourbon releases, Small Batch and Single Barrel, the label developed their Case Study series as an homage to the American architecture program launched in 1945 by Arts & Architecture editor John Entenza.

(Frank August)

The Los Angeles-based magazine commissioned starchitects like Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames, Pierre Koenig, Eero Saarinen, et al. to design sustainable, affordable and efficient housing to tackle the post-WWII housing boom.

Akin to other labels’ experimental series, Frank August’s Case Study program allows the relatively young label to stretch its whiskey-blending wings in creative ways—such as with their first two Case Study releases, 01: Mizunara Oak and 02: 1948 XO PX Brandy Cask.

Like so many blenders Frank August hunts whiskey barrels to sculpt a profile distinctly theirs. They must’ve done something right—since launching in only 2020 they’ve racked up awards: their Small Batch earned Double Gold and Best of Class Finalist at the New York World Spirits Competition, Platinum at the Ascot Awards and a 91/100 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) score. Similarly its Single Barrel expression scored a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold and Best of Class Finalist, with a 92/100 IWSC score.

And the sales have followed the recognition. Part of Frank August’s success lies in the brand’s supremely elegant presentation: the minimalist sleek glass that holds the whiskey, the clean sans serif gold lettering and restrained labeling. Even the black-and-white photography they consistently use to celebrate American icons.

“As with all things for Frank August, we are inspired by ‘America’s Spirit’ and as a result, everything we do is meant to showcase and celebrate all things American,” Crocker explains of his brand’s extremely clean and precise marketing. “Every piece of content we’ve ever created, or will ever create, will always deliver on this brand ethos.”

(Frank August)

Of course, it all comes down to the juice. For our Spirit of the Week we turn our lens to their Case Study: 03 | Winter Cover Rye, the brand’s first rye release.

“Personally, I love rye and have wanted to release a core rye product since we launched the brand. But our focus when we first launched was on our core/flagship Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; I wanted to ensure we had a strong foundation built before introducing a core rye expression for the brand,” Crocker explains. “But I was getting a bit impatient, so I had the idea to introduce a rye whiskey under our Case Study program. I thought it would be a strategic opportunity to test the market’s appetite and interest for a rye from Frank August.”

So Crocker, who leads the brand’s efforts on a daily basis, spent a few months blind tasting their entire inventory of rye barrels. What he discovered at the end of that long process was that the barrels he gravitated to most were all from winter distillations.

(Frank August)

Since the nine barrels came from winter distillations, and rye is used by sustainable farmers as a “cover crop” to restore soils over the colder months, the “Winter Cover Rye” moniker was selected.

Blending three different batches of three barrel marriages, and bottling them at a potent 53.13 percent ABV (106.25-proof), Frank August’s third Case Study is an incredibly luxurious rye, richly sweet with plum, toffee and candied apple notes balanced by a hint of dark chocolate bitters and rye spice. The finish is as long as the oily rye coats your mouth. $125

