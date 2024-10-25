Spirit Of The Week: Heaven Hill 2024 Malt Whiskey Finished In Cognac Barrels

The Kentucky distillery’s latest halo offering benefits ALS research.

(Heaven Hill)

Created to honor the legendary Parker Beam, Heaven Hill’s former Master Distiller diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2010, the Parker’s Heritage annual bottle is one of the most coveted releases across the whiskey world every year. Since 2013 they’ve been releasing a whiskey of exquisite quality to not only honor Parker, but also to benefit ALS research, and thus far have raised $1.3 million towards the cause.

For the 18th edition of this halo whiskey, Heaven Hill are bottling a 14-year-old Kentucky straight malt whiskey that was finished in cognac barrels. This is the third edition of Parker’s Heritage made in collaboration with Master Blender Alain Royer, who started with 128 barrels filled in 2009. After 14 years resting, the juice was then poured into 56 larger cognac barrels—which were reconstructed and heavily toasted—for another four months as a second finish.

“Collaborating with a true artisan like Alain on this latest Parker’s Heritage Collection release was an easy decision, not only because of the great partnership we’ve formed over the years, but also because of his dedication to the craft,” said Heaven Hill Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll. “The fruit and floral notes from these specifically chosen cognac barrels pair perfectly with the rich, herbal notes from the malt which is unique to this release.”

As can be expected, the 18th edition of Parker’s Heritage is an incredibly luxurious whiskey, with luscious mouthfeel, deep caramel color and strong finish of brown sugar, warm butter and dark chocolate. Although Parker’s Heritage 2024’s official SRP is $170, you’ll be lucky to find it for twice that price. $170 or $700.

(Heaven Hill)

