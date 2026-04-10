Spirit Of The Week: Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

One of Kentucky’s finest annual series releases its oldest whiskey yet.

(Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon)

“As with all the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection releases, this one highlights our ability to produce ultra-aged bourbons that actually taste good,” Conor O’Driscoll enthuses of his team’s latest high-dollar gem. “There are way too many very expensive bourbons out there with big fat age statements that, to me, taste like a dirty old stick. With our large inventory spread across almost 70 warehouses, we can be very strategic about where we put barrels so that, regardless of age, they taste great.”

There are bourbons built for the moment, and then there are bourbons built for posterity—such as all the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection expressions. This latest entry in the annual Heritage series, a 22-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, represents the oldest release since the Collection debuted in 2022. And frankly one of the most compelling arguments for patience that American whiskey has made in recent memory.

One of the distinguishing elements of the acclaimed Kentucky distillery is their ability to produce no less than six traditional American Whiskey mash bills, one of the only heritage distilleries capable of crafting this polychromatic spectrum. Which means every year O’Driscoll and his team have the luxury of choosing from a half-dozen different types of whiskey, never mind the variance in age and unique maturation location. For instance last year the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection utilized their wheat whiskey mash bill (51-percent wheat / 37-percent corn / 12-percent malted barley), and in 2023 their corn whiskey variant (80-percent corn / 12-percent malted barley / 8-percent rye).

Heaven Hill Distillery Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll sampling some of their work.

For 2026 Heaven Hill elected to tap their beloved traditional bourbon recipe (78-percent corn / 10-percent rye / 12-percent malted barley)—a formula the Shapira family-owned distillery has been refining prodigiously since 1935. If you ask us what makes this release remarkable isn’t the recipe, however, it’s the time.

These 270 barrels were filled back in 2003, when many of today’s bourbon enthusiasts were still in middle school just launching fervid Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles obsessions. Those barrels then spent more than two decades on the fifth and sixth floors of Rickhouse Y, where Kentucky’s notoriously dramatic seasonal swings worked the wood hard year after year. The whiskey was bottled in December 2025 at barrel proof (64.6-percent ABV / 129.2 proof), non-chill filtered—nothing stripped away, nothing softened.

The extra years show themselves immediately on the nose: seasoned oak, dark caramel, and toasted vanilla arrive quietly. The palate follows with leather, warm cinnamon, and a whisper of dried fruit before a long, resonant finish closes with charred oak, toffee, and a peppery spice that reminds you this is barrel proof bourbon, not a gentle sipper. The oak presence is pronounced but not aggressive—a critical personal requirement for O’Driscoll, achieving a balance that speaks to both the quality of the original distillate and the skill of Heaven Hill’s barrel selection process.

For a bourbon that’s been maturing since the early years of this century, drawn from one of American whiskey’s great heritage distilleries, the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 2026 Bourbon will be eagerly hunted.

That process is worth understanding. With over two million barrels of six different mash bills aging across 70+ warehouses, simply keeping track of their inventory seems like a task of Herculean effort. O’Driscoll explains how each barrel is tagged with an RFID tag and barcode, tracking all the batch information (mash bill, proof, production date, etc.) and physical location so the team can quickly identify critical information. Although plenty of chemistry/gas and liquid chromatography are used, the Master Distiller stresses that because the sensory program is led by Master Taster Tawnie Gootee, “ultimately, the final decision is made by humans, not by lab equipment.”

Selection of the exact barrels for any of Heaven Hill’s most prestigious expressions—think Heritage Collection, Parker’s, Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series, etc.—rests on an inter-departmental Innovation Team. This includes production, marketing, finance, advocacy, etc. where the esteemed Master Distiller himself holds exactly one vote, same as everyone else. The whiskey, essentially, has to convince the room. This 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon clearly did.

(Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon)

We wondered since they keep track of barrels so closely to monitor maturation and results, have they found any patterns in discerning where these treasured honey barrels are likely to be found? “If we really had one location where The Magic happened, we’d figure out a way to put all our barrels there,” O’Driscoll muses. “In reality, we have over two million honey holes; we just have to have the patience to wait until the whiskey is ready—even if it takes 22 years.

“The complexity of this one is special, though. Even at 22 years and 129.2 proof, it’s perfectly balanced, with no one note overpowering the experience. You definitely know you’re drinking an older bourbon, but there are complex spices, with black tea and leather notes instead of heavy tannins or too much char. The sweet notes have mellowed to a rich butterscotch flavor, giving it a wonderfully long, warm finish.”

For a bourbon that’s been maturing since the early years of this century, drawn from one of American whiskey’s great heritage distilleries, the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 22-Year-Old Bourbon will be eagerly hunted. Jump on it if you can find it for its SRP of $320, or expect to pay multiples on the secondary market.

Follow Deputy Editor Nicolas Stecher’s travel, spirits and automotive adventures on Instagram at @nickstecher and @boozeoftheday.