Spirit Of The Week: Michter’s 2025 Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey

The “World’s Most Admired Whiskey” drops its halo expression for only the fifth time since its creation in 2013.

(Michter’s 2025 Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey)

“Each year it’s going to be different, it’s never going to be duplicated. For 2025 there were only 315 made for the world,” Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee shares with the room, passing bottle #169 of his Celebration Sour Mash over to Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. As McKee speaks, Wilson pops the the bottle open with that unmistakable sound of cork on glass.

“You see how I paused? That was on purpose!” McKee chuckles, then continues his presentation. “I will always tell you the whiskey is the star of the show, hands down, and I’m so proud of this. It’s parts of seven barrels from our stocks: three Kentucky straight bourbon barrels and four Kentucky straight rye barrels, ranging from over 12 years to well over 30 years. So think about that.”

About two dozen people are gathered in a private dining room of the uber-swanky Aman New York, a hotel with as exclusive and refined a pedigree as the whiskey we’ve assembled to sip. In the rarefied world of ultra-premium American whiskey, few releases command the reverence of this Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash—an apex expression the label launched in 2013, but has only released three other times in the dozen years since.

Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson enjoying a dram in the rick house.

When debuted, such elevated expressions of American whiskey were a rarity; Celebration Sour Mash represented a watershed moment for domestic distillers. At a time when most US releases remained priced well below luxury international spirits territory, Michter’s courageously introduced a blend that carried a multi-thousand-dollar price tag—signaling that American whiskey could compete at the highest echelon of the global spirits market along with heavyweights like cognac and scotch single malts.

For Michter’s, the move was bold but also fitting—an ambitious strike to prove they could craft a whiskey that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with anything from Europe or Japan. In the intervening years, Michter’s has been named Distiller of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, Best American Whiskey by Food & Wine, and Whisky of the Year by The Whisky Exchange, proving its lofty ambitions were well grounded in reality. Then just last October, Michter’s achieved a milestone when it became the first American whiskey brand to be named “The World’s Most Admired Whiskey” three consecutive years by an international academy convened by Drinks International. What was initially criticized by some as hubris morphed and cemented into bulletproof acclaim.

“This extraordinary whiskey is a symphony decades in the making, orchestrated by Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson and Master Distiller Dan McKee,” Joseph J. Magliocco, President of Michter’s, tells Maxim. “Together, they carefully oversee the aging and blending process, selecting these seven whiskeys not only for the extraordinary individual characteristics each brings, but with the understanding that together they will create a whiskey so exquisite that the sum is even greater than its individual parts.”

More specifically, Magliocco noted the responsibility of selecting the barrels for this edition fell to McKee, who personally curated the seven casks that form the backbone of the blend—all of it crafted before Michter’s distillery in Shively, Kentucky opened. Then the heavy lifting shifted to Wilson, whose job it was to then precisely marry the seven whiskeys into one perfect blend—a surely delicious endeavor anchored with heavy responsibility.

“I’m so proud to have personally selected the barrels for this release,” McKee states of his contribution, alluding to what the seven different ingredients might conspire to. “It’s remarkable how the oldest barrels contribute just the right amount of oak influence while leaving room for the delicate nuances of the other beautiful ryes and bourbons in the blend to shine.”

“”[Celebration Sour Mash] is a composition of enchanting complexity, bold sophistication & depth that echoes the timeless treasures of American whiskey.” Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson

(Michter’s 2025 Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey)

“To be part of creating Celebration is a tremendous honor,” Wilson said separately. “It is about respecting the art of maturing whiskey to its perfect moment, not a specific age; blending whiskeys to a profile that surpasses the beauty of any one barrel alone; and seeking something so unique it conveys a poetic elegance.”

Over a stream of Aman prepared delicacies like delicately tempura’d shrimp, sushi and golden oven-baked chicken, our gracious hosts complimented the meal with a single pour of the 2025 Celebration Sour Mash. When the time was finally at hand to raise the gorgeous cut crystal glassware, the personal excitement hit crescendo. The complexity of this spirit is difficult to articulate, and required more than a minute to process—a juice that plays like a Beethoven symphony exploding from six-figure Sonus faber speakers. The first notes that struck were actually the heavy bass notes of volcano cake and maraschino cherries, soaking in a luxurious Port sweetness—not cloying or heavy in weight, but in the profundity of the layers and refinement. Then came an intermission of cinnamon and baking spices from the rye and oak, before bursting into a bright, shining floral light that felt like you were splitting the Red Sea of Celebration’s luxurious mouthfeel. The interplay of exquisite bourbon galavanting with superb, aged rye was a unique dance we’ve certainly never experienced before. A supernatural convergence of different grain bills, barrels, maturation lengths, source distilleries and even category makes for a whiskey not soon to be forgotten. While it’s impossible to ever suggest a normal working man pay the cost of a Caribbean vacation for a dram, with Michter’s halo offering we would argue it’s not exactly profligate, either.

Only the fifth time this extraordinary Celebration Sour Mash has ever been released, the 2025 edition comes bottled at 57.6% ABV (115.2 proof), presented in an elegant crimson gift box alongside a letter signed by Master Distiller McKee himself. And while its SRP of $6,000 feels celestial for an American whiskey, prices on the second market are already showing up at two to three times that amount. If you ever find yourself with an opportunity to sip this spirit, godspeed.

Follow Deputy Editor Nicolas Stecher on Instagram at @nickstecher and @boozeoftheday.