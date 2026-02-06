Spirit Of The Week: Old Hillside Harlem Hellfighters Bourbon

Honoring one of the greatest American fighting units in World War I with a rare French Pinot Noir cask finish.

(Old Hillside Harlem Hellfighters Bourbon)

(Old Hillside Harlem Hellfighters Bourbon)

“Luis Martinez, CEO of Whiskey Valor and our partner on this bottle, initially reached out about a barrel pick for our Purple Heart Rye. During that conversation, he mentioned the Harlem Hellfighters. That one comment sent us down a rabbit hole—the more we researched, the more we realized how massive and overlooked their story really was,” Jesse Carpenter shares with Maxim about the genesis of his brand’s latest limited edition release.

“We eventually connected with the 369th Armory Division in Harlem and took a trip to tour the armory. Walking those halls, seeing the artifacts, and hearing about the unit firsthand made it clear that this wasn’t just a story worth telling—it deserved its own bottle.”

It’s critical to the co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Old Hillside Bourbon that his whiskeys always tell a story, and the story of the Harlem Hellfighters is one every American should know. Released in honor of Black History Month, the limited-edition Harlem Hellfighters Blend was imagined from the white sheet to pay well-earned tribute to the legendary 369th Infantry Regiment—an all-African American unit of the New York Army National Guard whose bravery helped reshape the history of the Great War. As they were African American, the Harlem Hellfighters were rejected by the US Army and had to fight under the French flag, under French command, where they were welcomed with open arms.

(Old Hillside Harlem Hellfighters Bourbon / Benjamin O. Davis Sr. edition)

So Old Hillside echoed this Gaulois acceptance by shaping their whiskey with a French influence. First they married a unique blend—60 percent Kentucky bourbon distilled by Old Hillside themselves, and 40 percent rye sourced from Indiana—and aged it together for 7 years in American white oak. And then came a second aging for over a half-year in French pinot noir casks. The uncommon finish (and length) first adds a rich ruby depth of color to the American whiskey; the natural brown sugar and tinge of rye spice are balanced by an “echo” of the Pinot Noir.

“The French oak wine barrel second finish reflects the Hellfighters’ lived experience: rejected by their own army but embraced by France, they fought under French command, earned French honors, and found with dignity overseas long before they found it at home,” Carpenter explains. “We aged the bourbon in French oak wine barrels for 191 days, the exact number of days these soldiers spent on the front lines. French oak felt like the right tribute to that chapter of their journey.”

“The Harlem Hellfighters fought longer and harder than nearly any American unit in World War I, and this collaboration allows us to preserve their story while supporting today’s veterans.” Jesse Carpenter / Old Hillside Bourbon

(Old Hillside Harlem Hellfighters Bourbon / Henry Johnson edition)

To fully bake the tribute, Old Hillside selected a trio of the most iconic soldiers from the unit to honor on the labels: Benjamin O. Davis Sr. being the first African American general in the U.S. Army; James Reese Europe led the regimental band that introduced jazz to Europe, which would storm the cultural landscape of the continent in the coming decades; and Henry Johnson, who suffered more than 15 wounds while singlehandedly fighting off a German raid to become one of World War I’s most decorated American soldiers.

“Once we left the armory, the decision was made: this wasn’t about a release, it was about responsibility. Every part of the bottle was designed to honor that legacy,” Carpenter continues, sharing that a portion of proceeds will benefit the aforementioned Whiskey Valor Foundation, a non-profit that supports veterans and their families through community programs and initiatives. “At Old Hillside, we don’t create bourbon to tell stories. We let the stories create our bourbon, and this project did exactly that.”

(Old Hillside Harlem Hellfighters Bourbon)

And that diligence of honoring is even reflected in the proofing, which at 112-proof (56 percent ABV) is no coincidence: “One unit. One enemy. Two countries,” Carpenter concludes. “At Old Hillside, history, heritage, and homage are at the heart of everything we do. This partnership isn’t just about whiskey—it’s about honoring a legacy of valor, sacrifice, and resilience. The Harlem Hellfighters fought longer and harder than nearly any American unit in World War I, and this collaboration allows us to preserve their story while supporting today’s veterans.”

Released just this week, the trio of Old Hillside Harlem Hellfighters Bourbons can now be found at their SRP of $110.

Follow Deputy Editor Nicolas Stecher on Instagram at @nickstecher and @boozeoftheday.