Spirits Network's Holiday Pack Is the Perfect Last-Minute Gift for Discerning Drinkers

Give the cocktail lover in your life four premium bottles, assorted home bar-related goodies, and unlimited access to a vast library of spirits-related content.

Spirits Network

Spirits Network has the cocktail lovers and tasteful tipplers in your life covered this Christmas with its new Holiday Gift Pack.

The streaming and subscription box service dedicated to the exquisite world of fine spirits is offering a festive collection with three expertly curated 750ml bottles delivered monthly, a bonus bottle, and numerous other home bar-related goodies.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Also included is unlimited access to Spirits Network's vast library of boozy content and programming, whether that be Chief Curator Flavien Desoblin leading a tasting of Diageo’s 2020 Special Releases Collection of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies on the aptly titled #Whiskey Wednesdays, the premiere episode of Take Out hosted by culinary influencer Corey Marshall, or industry veteran Elayne Duff uncorking three bottles from the Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia collection on Cellar Sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Singing the recipient up is simple: Choose a spirit category—tequilas, American whiskies or Scotch whiskies—then pick a price level. The $297 "Premium" package includes expressions with an average price of $115 per bottle, while the $446 "Super Premium" pa carry a steeper average price of $162 per bottle.

It's a great way to fill the bar and the hearts of people you love. Sign them up for the Spirits Network Holiday Gift Box here.