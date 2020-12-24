Spirits Network's Holiday Pack Is the Perfect Last-Minute Gift for Discerning Drinkers

Give the cocktail lover in your life four premium bottles, assorted home bar-related goodies, and unlimited access to a vast library of spirits-related content.
Author:
Publish date:
Spirits Network Holiday Gift Box

Spirits Network has the cocktail lovers and tasteful tipplers in your life covered this Christmas with its new Holiday Gift Pack. 

The streaming and subscription box service dedicated to the exquisite world of fine spirits is offering a festive collection with three expertly curated 750ml bottles delivered monthly, a bonus bottle, and numerous other home bar-related goodies. 

Also included is unlimited access to Spirits Network's vast library of boozy content and programming, whether that be Chief Curator Flavien Desoblin leading a tasting of Diageo’s 2020 Special Releases Collection of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies on the aptly titled #Whiskey Wednesdays, the premiere episode of Take Out hosted by culinary influencer Corey Marshall, or industry veteran Elayne Duff uncorking three bottles from the Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia collection on Cellar Sessions. 

Singing the recipient up is simple: Choose a spirit category—tequilas, American whiskies or Scotch whiskies—then pick a price level. The $297 "Premium" package includes expressions with an average price of $115 per bottle, while the $446 "Super Premium" pa carry a steeper average price of $162 per bottle. 

It's a great way to fill the bar and the hearts of people you love. Sign them up for the Spirits Network Holiday Gift Box here

No image description

2022 GMC Hummer EV Promo
Rides

All 10,000 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1s Sold Out in 10 Minutes

Spirits Network Holiday Gift Box Promo
Food & Drink

Spirits Network's Holiday Pack Is the Perfect Last-Minute Gift for Discerning Drinkers

UFC Knockout of the Year Nominees 2020 Promo
Sports

Watch 2020 UFC 'Knockout of the Year' Nominees in Brutal Recap Video

storm-troopers-watch (1)
Style

Geek Out With This 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper-Inspired Watch

Baker Mayfield Promo
Sports

NFL Week 16: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

eddie-murphy-amazon-prime
Entertainment

Watch Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Reunite In First Official Trailer For 'Coming 2 America'

Sabre Pepper Spray Launcher Home Security Defense Kit Promo 1
Gear

Why This Pepper Spray Launcher May Be the Only Home Defense Tool You'll Ever Need

Richard Mill RM 65-01 Promo
Style

Richard Mille Launches Its Most Complicated Watch Yet

2021 Toyota GR Supra Sport Top Promo
Rides

Behold, a Custom 2021 Toyota Supra That Pays Tribute To Classic 1990s-Era Sports Cars