Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey To Auction Off Rare 'Snowflake' Single Malt Bottles

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, the acclaimed American single malt, is opening its so-called "Snowflake Vault" for the first time by auctioning off rare Snowflake Expressions from December 5th to December 10th. Stranahan’s Snowflake is a famously coveted American single malt series and a widely-anticipated release among whiskey aficionados. Available for just one day at the Denver distillery, the annual Snowflake release has lured a devoted following of whiskey collectors.

While the release of Batch 23 will look different and take place in February 2021, Stranahan’s is keeping the spirit of Snowflake alive this December with the Snowflake Vault Auction, allowing fans and whiskey collectors access to 25 bottles from 2015 to 2019 through this digital auction.

All sales from Stranahan’s Snowflake Vault Auction will benefit the local community affected by the Colorado wildfires, with 100% of proceeds going to the Colorado Firefighters Foundation and Stranahan’s matching all proceeds up to $25,000.

Available Snowflake expressions include:

(5) 2019, Mount Bross – starting at $150.00

– starting at $150.00 (5) 2018, Mount Elbert – starting at $250.00

– starting at $250.00 (5) 2017, Quandary Peak – starting at $350.00

– starting at $350.00 (5) 2016, Crestone Peak – starting at $400.00

– starting at $400.00 (5) 2015, Longs Peak – starting at $500.00

Those looking to get their hands on a rare Snowflake can bid in the digital Stranahan’s Snowflake Vault Auction from December 5 to December 10 on Stranahans.com (or check Stranahan’s Instagram for the auction site). Winners will need to pick up their bottle at the Denver distillery within a year, as the bottles will not be shipped.