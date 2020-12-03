Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey To Auction Off Rare 'Snowflake' Single Malt Bottles

Whiskey nerds, take note.
Author:
Publish date:
Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Snowflake Vault (2)

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, the acclaimed American single malt, is opening its so-called "Snowflake Vault" for the first time by auctioning off rare Snowflake Expressions from December 5th to December 10th. Stranahan’s Snowflake is a famously coveted American single malt series and a widely-anticipated release among whiskey aficionados. Available for just one day at the Denver distillery, the annual Snowflake release has lured a devoted following of whiskey collectors.

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Snowflake Vault (4)

While the release of Batch 23 will look different and take place in February 2021, Stranahan’s is keeping the spirit of Snowflake alive this December with the Snowflake Vault Auction, allowing fans and whiskey collectors access to 25 bottles from 2015 to 2019 through this digital auction. 

All sales from Stranahan’s Snowflake Vault Auction will benefit the local community affected by the Colorado wildfires, with 100% of proceeds going to the Colorado Firefighters Foundation and Stranahan’s matching all proceeds up to $25,000. 

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Snowflake Vault (1)

Available Snowflake expressions include:

  • (5) 2019, Mount Bross – starting at $150.00
  • (5) 2018, Mount Elbert – starting at $250.00
  • (5) 2017, Quandary Peak – starting at $350.00
  • (5) 2016, Crestone Peak – starting at $400.00
  • (5) 2015, Longs Peak – starting at $500.00
Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Snowflake Vault (3)

Those looking to get their hands on a rare Snowflake can bid in the digital Stranahan’s Snowflake Vault Auction from December 5 to December 10 on Stranahans.com (or check Stranahan’s Instagram for the auction site). Winners will need to pick up their bottle at the Denver distillery within a year, as the bottles will not be shipped.

No image description

Image handout of Gal Gadot from "Keeping Up With The Joneses."
Entertainment

Gal Gadot to Star in James Bond-Style Action Movie Series from 'The Old Guard' Creator Greg Rucka

bell-ross-cyberskull-1
Style

Bell & Ross Cyber Skull Watch Is a Deadly Cool Timepiece

Envo Electric SnowBike Kit Promo
Gear

Transform Your Bike Into a Drift-Destroying Snow Cycle With This Awesome DIY Kit

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Snowflake Vault Promo
Food & Drink

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey To Auction Off Rare 'Snowflake' Single Malt Bottles

kaley-cuoco-promo
Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Talks About Being Coached For 'First True Sex Scene' in HBO's 'The Flight Attendant'

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Promo
Rides

Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

ROTIMI MAXIM 1200 630 copy
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 12: Rotimi

amber-heard-aquaman-2
Entertainment

'Aquaman 2' Petition Against Amber Heard Tops 1.6 Million Signatures

Nate Robinson Knockout Promo
Sports

Cannabis Brand Peddles 'Night Night Nate' Marijuana Pack Inspired By Nate Robinson