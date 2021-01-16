Suntory Announces Cherry Wood-Aged Whiskies Set For Global Release

Hibiki Blossom Harmony 2021 and Yamazaki Limited Edition 2021 arrive worldwide in May.
Author:
Publish date:
Hibiki Suntory Blossom Harmony

Whisky drinkers have would be wise to mark May 25 on their calendars, as the date marks the arrival of two new, limited-edition Japanese whiskies from Suntory.

The first Blossom Harmony 2021 expression is especially noteworthy, as it bears the distillery's premium "Hibiki" badge. Timeout reports that the high-end hooch is a a blend of classic Hibiki and whiskey aged in sakura cherry wood barrels.  

Yamazaki Limited Edition 2021

The resulting profile includes notes of mellow sakura flowers with a rich long-lasting finish. The bottle comes packed in a gorgeous box adorned with floral sakura cherry blossom motif. 

Yamazaki Limited Edition 2021 also arrives on the date as the first limited-edition Yamazaki bottling since 2017. The complex single malt is aged for 12 years in casks made from mizurana, a rare Japanese oak used to impregnate spirits with flavors of coconut, spice and incense, as well as a slightly smoky finish. 

Hibiki Blossom Harmony 2021 and Yamazaki Limited Edition 2021 are both price at $77 for a 700ml bottle. 

