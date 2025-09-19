Suntory Launches ‘Toki Black,’ A Limited-Edition Japanese Whisky That Comes With A Bespoke Vinyl Jazz Record

The first limited release for the Toki brand in a decade is celebrated through a collaboration with music producers Terrace Martin and Jazztronik.

(Toki Suntory Whisky Black)

Suntory Whisky Toki has released its first limited-edition whisky, Toki Black, which blends traditional Japanese craftsmanship with a jazzy twist. The new expression, a departure from the original Toki’s light and smooth profile, introduces a subtle smokiness by incorporating peated and grain malts from the Hakushu distillery.

The name “Toki” translates to “time,” reflecting a core Japanese value that respects heritage while embracing new ideas, a fitting name for the bottle’s jazz-inspired rollout. Suntory partnered with Grammy-nominated American producer Terrace Martin and Japanese jazz artist Ryota Nozaki, known as Jazztronik. The collaboration includes a film and a bespoke vinyl record inspired by the Japanese Jazz Kissa culture and the philosophy of Ichigo Ichie, which highlights the uniqueness of every moment.

The whisky’s flavor profile begins with aromas of baked apple, oregano, and honeysuckle. On the palate, notes of butterscotch, clove, cinnamon, and toasted rosemary give way to a finish of white pepper, ginger, and a gentle smokiness. It can be enjoyed neat or in a cocktail like a Toki Ginger Sour.

“As our first release in a decade, Toki Black marks a significant milestone for both Toki and The House of Suntory,” said Masaki Morimoto, president of The House of Suntory. “This limited-edition launch reflects that philosophy, offering a contemporary expression that honors our heritage while engaging a new generation of whisky enthusiasts.”

The accompanying jazz record features a raw, improvisational session on Side A, while Side B presents Martin’s modern reinterpretation of the session. “This project was more than just making music—it was about capturing a moment that can’t be repeated,” Martin said in a statement shared by the brand. “Ryota and I set out to blend spontaneity with intention, tradition with experimentation, and create a record that lives in the spirit of now—just like the whisky that inspired it.”

Toki Black is 86 proof and available for a limited time at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $39.99 per bottle while supplies last.