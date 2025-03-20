Take A Culinary Journey From Peru To Polynesia At This Hotel Eatery In Miami’s Art-Fueled Wynwood

Wyn Wyn marks an evolution of the hip Miami neighborhood’s dining scene.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

While Miami’s white-hot Wynwood neighborhood has so far been laser-focused on trendy dining establishments, the scene has now matured to the point where its ready for something a bit more organic. Enter the new Wyn Wyn at the Arlo Wynwood, the first hotel in the neighborhood that’s home to the world’s largest concentration of street art, which has become a mecca for great food, fun drinks and cool design.

The new restaurant, which opened last month, is devoted to fresh, sustainable fare and a “diverse fusion of global tastes, offering a casual yet compelling culinary journey across continents from Peru to Polynesia”—but using local Florida components almost exclusively. With offerings that “showcase regionally-procured ingredients and nutrient-dense superfoods,” the vibrant setting doesn’t take itself too seriously but provides plenty of Instagrammable moments.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

Situated on the light-filled ground floor of the art-infused hotel, Wyn Wyn is designed to deliver a “gastronomic experience that ideally aligns with Wynwood’s creative and cultural landscape,” as it evolves and more people move in. Wyn Wyn celebrates the local “cultural ecology” and is dedicated to collaborating with regional farmers, fully utilizing Florida’s bountiful indigenous produce.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

The eatery presents a unique selection of international dishes with playful references to Peruvian, Western European, Southeast Asian, and Polynesian cuisine, with a few flourishes on classic American style. The menu expresses Wyn Wyn’s “commitment to transforming premier local, market-sourced ingredients into memorable creations” with a cool bar scene to match.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

Designed by Humberto De Andrade, Wyn Wyn welcomes diners into a “lively, immersive environment where natural elements meet contemporary refinement.” Organic textures including reclaimed wood, hand-selected stone, and verdant foliage create an atmosphere of comfort and warmth, along with vivid colors, playful patterns, dynamic overhead lighting, and oversized art installations.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

The heart of the venue is an open kitchen, with a six-person Chef’s Counter allowing diners to interact with the chefs rather than just remotely enjoying the fruits of their labor. The 2,750-sq.-ft. space comfortably seats 85 in a mix of tables and upholstered banquettes, extending seamlessly to the outdoor terrace for al fresco dining day or night.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

Every component of the restaurant “reinforces Wyn Wyn’s emphasis on sustainability,” the property promises, most emphatically the herb garden at the hotel’s third-floor, indoor-outdoor retreat Higher Ground, where the kitchen team will cultivate and harvest its own ingredients. “We aim to introduce a novel perspective to Wynwood, where thinking globally while acting locally forms the foundation of our philosophy.”

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

Wyn Wyn’s menu takes you on journey of taste to Peru, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and Polynesia, all supported by regional Florida suppliers like Paradise Farms and Counter Culture Kombucha. The menu is organized into “Bites,” “Salads,” “Something more,” and “Sweets,” with dinner selections emphasizing wholesome eating with a consistent theme of incorporating superfoods and other beneficial elements.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

The “Bites” category presents shareable appetizers such as Beet Tartare with Mango “Yolk,” an inventive spin on the traditional preparation accompanied by ancient-grain crostinis; Steam Buns filled with ginger-soy short rib, yuzu pickled cucumbers, gochujang aioli, and crisp radish; and Lobster Causa served with chilled yellow potato, aji amarillo crema, smoked salmon roe, and rice crisps. Patrons can also savor fresh salads, from the Superfood Tabbouleh to reimagined classics like the Wyn Wyn Caesar with green goddess dressing.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

Main courses in the “Something More” section include spectacular dishes like Banana Leaf Wrapped Local Snapper with superfood-enhanced purple sticky rice, house-prepared kimchi, and tableside-poured warm coconut milk; Korean Fried Chicken marinated in gochujang chili paste with a sauce made from fermented garlic honey; and Hibachi Grilled Grass-Fed Prime Beef, which guests get to grill tableside, accompanied by bok choy, Okinawa purple yams, gochujang aioli, ginger tamari, and yuzu-pickled cucumbers.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

Complementing the fresh, wholesome approach of the menu, Wyn Wyn’s cocktail program offers playful, delicious beverages featuring superfood ingredients. Standouts include the Green Goodness, a gin-based cocktail packed with electrolytes from house-made wheatgrass, cucumber, and melon juice; the Pisco Morada, a house-made chicha morada enhanced by antioxidant-rich purple corn, pineapple, lime, and various spices; and interpretations of classic cocktails like the Old-Fashioned-inspired Personal Vice with pecan-infused bourbon and cacao bitters.

Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

Designed by Meyer Davis, an award winning, globally recognized New York City–based design firm with major hospitality industry cred, the Arlo Wynwood “draws on the neighborhood’s bold and curated artistic nature while embracing an eclectic industrial aesthetic where organic meets modern.” It’s known for its many art installations as well as a South Beach-worthy rooftop pool that is a work of art in itself.