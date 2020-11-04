'Deerslayer' Venison-Infused Whiskey Is Made With Actual Deer Meat

Oh, deer.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Tamworth Distilling Deerslayer Venison Whiskey

New Hampshire's Tamworth Distilling claims that its new "Deerslayer" small-batch whiskey is flavored with the state's seasonal "flora and fauna." That's not hyperbole. 

The story begins with a three-year-aged white wheat whiskey, which, as with all Tamworth releases, is made in a custom 250-gallon copper still with house-milled grain sourced from surrounding farms and water from the nearby Ossipee Stratified Aquifer. 

The experimental spirit maker then infuses the expression with locally-sourced red venison that's fermented overnight with cranberries, porcini mushrooms, juniper berries and green peppercorns before being slow-cooked with "seasoned branches from New Hampshire’s boreal forests." The resulting profile includes notes of savor and smoke alongside a subtle spice. 

Eau de Musc_credit Quaker City Mercantile_preview

Whiskey flavored with game meat is wild, but another Tamworth's Eau De Musc is even wilder. The bourbon is blended with castoreum, a pungent oil derived from beaver castor sacs that have historically been used as an ingredient in everything from perfume to schnapps. 

Other inventive Tamworth offerings include a traditional Scandanavian spirit flavored with spices and herbs dubbed Skiklubben Aquavit, chicory root vodka, and rye whiskey that's proofed down with Montmorency cherries.  

Many of those bottles are only available at a handful of select brick-and-mortar stores, but Deerslayer can be preordered now for $65 on Tamworth's website

No image description

Tamworth Distilling Deerslayer Venison Whiskey Promo
Food & Drink

'Deerslayer' Venison-Infused Whiskey Is Made With Actual Deer Meat

JOJO MAXIM 1200 630
Entertainment

'The Mick Show' Episode 8: JoJo

kate-beckinsale-promo-GettyImages-1205299346
Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Wins Instagram With Election-Themed Bra Photos

facebook-link-image 4
Gear

Why The iPad Air 4 Is The Best Tablet of 2020

Ferrari Monza SP2 Promo
Rides

Ferrari Stocks Surge as CEO Says Company Has No Plans To Go Electric

Davidoff Masterpiece Series Cigars Promo
Food & Drink

Davidoff Masterpiece Series Cigars Come With a Desktop Humidor

carbon zenith watch promo
Style

Unwind With Zenith's New Carbon Fiber Skeleton Watch

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Concept Abimelec Arellano Promo
Rides

This Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Concept Is An Arctic Off-Road Dream Machine

Ariana Grande Positions Promo
Entertainment

Ariana Grande's Election-Themed 'Positions' Hits No. 1: Watch The Video Here